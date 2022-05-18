Submit Release
The Community Service Bursary doubles for Island students

CANADA, May 18 - Financial supports will double this year for high school students who are eligible to receive the Community Service Bursary.

The Community Service Bursary program provides high school students with the opportunity to develop skills, gain work experience, give back to their community, meet new people, and develop social skills. It gives students an opportunity to help pay for a portion of their post-secondary education through volunteering in their community. This applies to students attending a post-secondary institution anywhere in Canada. 

The bursary is awarded to graduating high school students who volunteer a minimum number of hours at a registered volunteer organization during their grade 10 – 12 years. Students are encouraged to register before they begin volunteering and they can accumulate volunteer hours until June 30th in their graduating year.

“Through our most recent provincial budget, we are doubling the Community Service Bursary from $750 to $1,500. Increasing the funds for this bursary will help students pay for college or university and encourage young people to volunteer more often in their communities, which is beneficial for everyone.”

- Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson 

All PEI high school students, both Canadian citizens and Permanent Residents, are eligible for the Community Service Bursary. The bursary ranges from $300 to $1,500 for a minimum of 30 volunteer hours to a maximum of 150 volunteer hours, which is equal to $10 per volunteer hour.

All volunteer work must occur with one or more registered volunteer organizations in the province. A complete list of registered volunteer organizations can be found at – List of Registered Organizations.

Students interested in applying for the Community Service Bursary can get more details at Community Service Bursary.

Organizations interested in taking part in the Community Service Bursary program can visit: Community Service Bursary (CSB) - Volunteer Organizations.

Media contact
Rebecca Gass 
Senior Communications Officer 
Department of Education and Life-Long Learning
rjgass@gov.pe.ca

