John Krondes and Elvis Hit Team Make 1st New Recordings Since King's Death In 1977
Elvis Presley with the Jordanaires
Singer John Krondes Bedazzles The Entertainment World With Viral News Of His Treasure Chest Of Near 100 New Recordings With The Original Elvis Presley Musicians
I'm trying to help him as much as I can, ... These are my friends, and I think they're doing some good songs. John came up with a fine idea”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ROCK 'N ROLL HEAVEN SPEAKS...THE END is A New Beginning for Elvis Presley, the Memphis Sound, and Music Fans Around The World. By Order of the Higher Universe and the Rock 'N Roll Heaven Commission; Elvis Presley and John Krondes unite in spirit and shock the music and entertainment world with the arrival of near 100 New Recordings by John Krondes and the Elvis Hit Team establishing Chapter II of the Memphis Sound. Literally, THE END is just the beginning folks. Hollywood's Rock 'N Roll News is spreading quickly and has music industry executives, publishers, and media "all shook up" scratching their heads, spooked and in awe of Singer / Songwriter John Krondes, trying figure out how he met all of Elvis Presley's original musicians and was able to amass an arsenal of unprecedented New Recordings with them. It all began with THE END. John's Dad Jimmy Krondes and Sid Jacobson wrote the song THE END a/k/a "At The End Of A Rainbow", first recorded by Earl Grant, which became a worldwide Meg Hit in 1958. Elvis Presley chose this special love song to serenade Priscilla Beaulieu with on the piano in Germany on the night they met.
— Joe Esposito
Decades Later, the composer's son John Krondes was introduced to the Jordanaires who backed-up Elvis and made a new modern recording of his father's Super Hit with them. Listeners all over the world were calling radio stations asking if it was Elvis Presley singing THE END. It didn't take long before the rest of Elvis Presley's original musicians and singers became interested in John Krondes and started making new music with him. Even Elvis Presley's Best Man, Best Friend, and 20 Year Road Manager Joe Esposito discovered John Krondes and promptly began managing and spearheading the exploding project known as John Krondes and the Elvis Hit Making Team. Joe Esposito told the Tupelo Daily Journal about John Krondes, "I'm trying to help him as much as I can," ... "These are my friends, and I think they're doing some good songs. John came up with a fine idea." Joe Esposito spent his final years promoting, building, and laying the groundwork for the John Krondes and Elvis Hit Making Team project. Joe Esposito Ordered that John and the Elvis bandmembers record a select few Elvis Presley songs to rock-up, re-arrange, and make new again. Esposito insisted that fans would want to hear Elvis' musicians play again on new modern recordings of some of his Best Friend's favorite songs. Joe Esposito died in 2016, but his Orders from Rock 'N Roll Heaven are still coming in and being followed by John Krondes. Prior to his passing, Joe Esposito had John Krondes and the Elvis Hit Team begin recording new renditions of staple hits such as "My Way", "It's Impossible", "Welcome To My World", and "Always On My Mind". Eerily enough, John Krondes is finishing now, with recording of the strings and horns, a new modern rocked-up arrangement of "Can't Help Falling In Love". Shockingly, John Krondes has the same original Jordanaires who sang with Elvis Presley on the same song in 1961 singing on his new version.
The Connections Run Deep. John Krondes was celestially connected with Elvis Presley before he was born. John's father was an award-winning song writer, and in addition to Elvis singing THE END to Priscilla, composers Jimmy Krondes and Paul Evans had more original songs being held by Elvis to record before he died in 1977. Importantly, as Joe Esposito stressed, John Krondes is not copying Elvis, but giving him new life and continuing the music where he left off. Chapter II of the Memphis Sound is here, and John Krondes has dozens of new original songs being recorded with the original Elvis Presley music entourage. One of those songs, "Listen For The Wind", was just completed and mixed by Producer John Nicholson at Hilltop Recording Studio in Nashville, TN. Elvis was holding and destined to record "Listen For The Wind" when he died on August 16, 1977. "Listen For The Wind" was written by John's father Jimmy Krondes and Paul Evans. Stunningly, "Listen For The Wind" along with John Krondes singing, has Ronnie Tutt on drums together with the American Sound Studio Band, Jordanaires, Sweet Inspirations, and Elvis Horns. The amazing powerful new John Krondes collection has many more original songs written by his dad Jimmy Krondes with Paul Evans, along with other writers, and a bunch more composed by John Krondes himself, and with Paul Evans. and other writers. The new John Krondes recordings include the Elvis TCB Band, American Sound Studio Band, DJ Fontana, Ronnie Tutt, Jordanaires, Stamps, Imperials, Sweet Inspirations, Elvis Horns, and more. So, for those who think Elvis Presley and the Memphis Rock are dead...THINK AGAIN!!!
CDX Records, Sony Music, and The Orchard have recently signed John Krondes and are planning a soon worldwide release of THE END by John Krondes and the Jordanaires followed by more of the new epic Krondes recordings.
John Krondes and his wild mystical story has also attracted the following of noted Celebrity Psychic John Cohan. John Cohan reports, "John Krondes is the Mystery Man of Hollywood for good reason. People all over the world are asking a lot of questions and looking for an answer. I explain and repeat; the answer is really quite simple. Look up into the stars for your answer...It's All Connected."
Follow John Krondes on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @johnkrondes for more Rock 'N Roll News, music, and information. Check Out John Krondes' Instagram Reels: THE END...A New Beginning ; Elvis Sang THE END To Priscilla Beaulieu ; WVOX Radio , NY - John Krondes Radio Special . See also John Krondes Featured at www.hollywoodnewscenter.com/featured . PR Contact -Ed Lozzi, Edward Lozzi & Associates PR * 310-922-1200 * www.lozzipr.com . Stay Tuned Fans, there's definitely more to come!!!
