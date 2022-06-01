Qilu Pharmaceutical to present 4 posters at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)
Through these results, Qilu has demonstrated its capabilities of Global Drug Discovery and Clinical Development in Oncology. We strive to offer more treatments for patients with unmet medical needs.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qilu Pharmaceutical will be presenting four of its pipeline products at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) to be held on June 3-7, 2022 in Chicago, US. All four clinical oncology abstracts will be presented in the forum of posters.
— Dr. Oliver Kong M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Qilu Pharmaceutical
Founded in 1964, ASCO is the world’s leading professional organization for physicians and oncology professionals caring for people with cancer. The organization has more than 45,000 members in over 150 countries. The ASCO Annual Meeting highlights the work of the best minds in clinical oncology from institutions all over the world. The 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting Program will offer presentations on the latest research in cancer. This year's program will feature over 200 sessions and over 2,500 poster presentations, complementing the meeting's theme: Advancing Equitable Cancer Care Through Innovation.
The four abstracts are comprised of clinical results from phase III trial of denosumab biosimilar, phase Ia/Ib trial of QL 1706, a dual immune checkpoint blockade in advanced nasopharyngeal and cervical carcinomas, and phase II trial of ALK/ROS TKI WX-0593 (iruplinalkib) in ALK-positive and crizotinib-resistant advanced NSCLC. These anti-cancer drugs have the potential to provide more treatment options for cancer patients in various clinical settings.
• "A multicenter, randomized, double-blind, phase III trial comparing denosumab biosimilar QL1206 and denosumab in patients with bone metastases from solid tumors " Abstract 2526
• "Efficacy and safety of QL1706, a novel dual immune checkpoint blockade containing a mixture of anti-PD1 IgG4 and anti-CTLA4 IgG1 antibodies, for advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC): pooled cohort data from phase Ia/Ib trials" Abstract 6034
• "Efficacy and safety of QL1706, a novel dual immune checkpoint blockade containing a mixture of anti-PD1 IgG4 and anti-CTLA4 IgG1 antibodies, for advanced cervical cancer: cohort data from a phase Ib trial” Abstract 5535
• “A phase II trial of ALK/ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor WX-0593 (iruplinalkib) in ALK-positive and crizotinib-resistant advanced non-small cell lung cancer” Abstract 9073
“We are excited to present the clinical results of our innovative drug candidates,” said Dr. Oliver Kong, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Qilu Pharmaceutical. “Through these results, Qilu has demonstrated its capabilities of Global Drug Discovery and Clinical Development in Oncology. We are striving to offer more treatment options for patients with unmet medical needs.”
Qilu Pharmaceutical has world-class clinical team with excellent global and China trials experience (phase I, II and III/registrational trials) and are competent in GCP, GLP, FDA, CFDA, ICH guidelines and other clinical regulations. With strong and enduring relationships established with top-tier KOLs and NMPA, Qilu has more than 30 projects and 50+ studies ongoing (US, China, and Australia). Qilu has developed a full innovative pipeline with competitive platforms/technologies in the treatment of major diseases, such as oncology, infectious diseases, immunological/autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases, cardiovascular diseases, neurological/psychological diseases and ophthalmic diseases, addressing unmet medical needs. As per Qilu’s “14th Five-Year Plan,” 10-12 innovative drugs are expected to be launched in China in the next five years.
Qilu Pharmaceutical is active in in-licensing, out-licensing, discovery, R&D, investment, and co-development/commercialization collaborations. Qilu has a total of 16 innovative assets available for out-licensing, including small molecules, antibodies, bispecific antibodies, T-cell engagers, novel dual immune checkpoint blockade, etc.; all of the assets are being actively developed by Qilu. Our aim is to make our drugs available to patients worldwide simultaneously. For more information or for the list of available out-licensing assets, please contact bd@qilu-pharma.com (http://en.qilu-pharma.com/).
About Qilu Pharmaceutical
Qilu Pharmaceutical is a leading fully integrated pharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative medicines. With a diverse pipeline of therapeutics covering a large number of therapeutic areas, 11 manufacturing sites and more than 30,000 employees worldwide, Qilu is dedicated to transforming scientific innovation by internal R&D across 5 R&D centers based in the US (Seattle, WA, Boston, MA, and San Francisco, CA) and China (Shanghai and Jinan), as well as external partnerships globally in the discovery and development of healthcare solutions to address unmet medical needs.
To date, Qilu has launched 200+ products, with 51 "first to launch" products in China, and 50 products achieved the largest market share in China. With a comprehensive sales network and sales force of >8,000 professionals across China, covering over 15,000 major hospitals and 114,000 pharmacies in all areas of mainland China, Qilu achieved sales revenue of approximately $5.2 billion in 2021.
In addition, Qilu has top manufacturing capability and capacity with highly qualified team of 1,000+ staff, working on small molecules and biologics in a variety of formulations/modalities, including injectables, oral solid dosage forms, external use products, and novel drug delivery technologies. Currently, there are 80+ pipeline innovative products in different development stages, including approximately 10 biosimilars in phase III trial/BLA stage, 10+ innovative pipeline products in clinical stage, and 10+ pipeline products in pre-IND stage of development. Qilu has the largest biologics manufacturing capacity in China with capability for global supplying opportunities. All facilities were constructed in accordance with cGMP standards for China, US, EU and Japan.
Differentiating from all other pharmaceutical companies in China, Qilu has the innovative R&D expertise, integrated understanding and experience of clinical/regulatory practice, established comprehensive sales network and unsurpassed manufacturing capacity, in achieving maximum market success in China. Qilu aspires to become a top MNC.
Dr. Joyce Pei
Qilu Pharmaceutical Group
joyce.pei@qilu-pharma.com