Kentucky’s Ale-8-One Debuts Anticipated Blackberry Ale-8-One, a Limited Summer Release
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kentucky’s iconic soda brand, Ale-8-One, is bringing back the good with their new limited edition summer flavor Blackberry Ale-8-One. The much-anticipated summer release is an addition to the current Ale-8-One suite of products that includes the year-round bestsellers, original Ale-8-One, Zero Sugar Ale-8, Caffeine Free Zero Ale-8, Cherry Ale-8, Cherry Zero Ale-8, and Orange Cream Ale-8. Blackberry Ale-8 blends all the right notes of the Kentucky native summer fruit with Ale-8's signature family recipe, evoking the sweet nostalgia of firefly nights and sun-kissed days by the lake. Reflective of the fleeting days of summer sun, Blackberry Ale-8 is available for just a few special months. Set to make its debut on May 22nd, the limited-edition 4-pack flavor will be available while supplies last in Central Kentucky along with expanded footprints including Louisville, Cincinnati, Pikeville, Bowling Green, and most of Western Kentucky in Kroger, Walmart, and Meijer, along with independent retailers.
“We are thrilled to introduce Blackberry Ale-8 to our family of refreshing beverages in a small batch for the summer. Our Winchester raised Innovation Director, Daphne Phillips, is following in our founder, Lee Wainscott's footsteps, diligently working to bring delicious new flavors to fruition. Blackberry Ale-8 really knocks it out of the park, pouring all the nostalgia of summer into a bottle. These upcoming summer months present a great opportunity for all of us to reset, recharge, and refresh.”
– Ellen McGeeney, President Ale-8-One Bottling Co.
About Ale-8-One
Ale-8-One Bottling Company was founded in 1902 by G.L. Wainscott in Winchester, Kentucky, and remains the oldest, privately held bottler in the United States still owned and operated by the founding family. Ale-8-One soft drink has been bottled in green glass in Winchester since 1926. The only soft drink invented in Kentucky still in existence, Ale-8’s proprietary blend is flavored with ginger and citrus and contains less carbonation and fewer calories than conventional sodas. The company's founder and inventor G.L. Wainscott developed the recipe, and to this day, his great-great-nephew, Fielding Rogers, personally blends every batch of Ale-8-One. Ale-8-One is widely available in Kentucky, available nationwide online, available in Kroger stores throughout the Southeast, and can be found at most Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores and Fresh Markets. For more information, visit ale8one.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
Niki Dec
