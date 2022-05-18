Organic Electronics Market 2021 Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Price and Gross Margin, Opportunities, Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for consumer electronic products and increasing focus on integrating advanced functionalities at reduced cost

Market Size – USD 55.18 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.4%, Market Trends – High demand from Asia Pacific” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global organic electronics market size is expected to reach USD 178.25 Billion at a steady CAGR of 15.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for consumer electronic products and increasing focus on integrating advanced functionalities at reduced cost. Organic electronics offer several more benefits as compared to electronic products based on inorganic materials such as silicon and gallium arsenide. For example, organic semiconductors along with being lightweight and cost-effective, provide mechanical flexibility and possibility of chemical modifications. In addition, organic electronic materials consume less power.

Additionally, a significant property of organic materials-based devices is that these can be produced at room temperature, which allows for integration of large-area electronic functions cost-effectively on flexible substrates.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/670

The report also studies the key companies of the Organic Electronics market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities. Some players analyzed in the report are:

Covestro AG, Novaled GmbH, Koninklijke Philips NV, Sumitomo Corporation, BASF SE, Siemens AG, LG Display Co. Ltd., Universal Display Corporation, Samsung Display Co. Ltd., and Evonik Industries.

Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2019, Sumitomo Chemical and Isorg, which a leading supplier of organic photodetector devices and large-area image sensors, made an announcement about entering into a collaborative agreement for developing organic photodetector devices for use in organic CMOS image sensors and fingerprint sensors in smartphones.

Organic semiconductors find wide application in organic light-emitting diodes lighting and displays applications, thin film batteries, electronic paper, organic photovoltaics, supercapacitors, and sensors.

Organic electronic displays are made up of an organic film to generate light energy via phosphorescence instead of deploying backlight. Organic electronic displays devices such as OLEDs offer several benefits over LCDs such as highly reduced screen thickness, enhanced image quality with improved contrast, viewing angle, wider color gamut, increased brightness, and better refresh rates. Also, simpler design of OLEDs allows for foldable, flexible, and transparent displays.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/670

The report further divides the Organic Electronics market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Organic Electronics market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global organic electronics market on the basis of material type, application, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Semiconductor

Dielectric

Conductor

Substrate

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Display

Battery

Lighting

Conductive Ink

Memory

Organic Photovoltaics

Sensor

Organic RFID

Others

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/organic-electronics-market

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Organic Electronics market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Organic Electronics industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Organic Electronics market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Organic Electronics Market by 2028?

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/670

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

waterproof bluetooth speaker market

https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/waterproof-bluetooth-speaker-market

smart wi-fi power strip market

https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-wifi-power-strip-market

gaming mouse market

https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gaming-mouse-market

e-waste and information technology asset disposition market

https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/e-waste-and-information-technology-asset-disposition-market

life and pensions business processing outsourcing market

https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/life-and-pensions-business-processing-outsourcing-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-organic-electronics-market

Organic Electronics Market Demand 2028