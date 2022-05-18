Governor Abbott Announces New Leadership For Child Sex Trafficking Team, Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force

May 18, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced new leadership for the Governor's Child Sex Trafficking Team (CSTT) and the Governor’s Sexual Assault Survivors' Task Force (SASTF), two programs in the Governor’s Public Safety Office. Hillary England has been named Director of Trafficking and Sexual Violence Prevention Programs, overseeing the efforts of both programs. Todd Latiolais of the Office of the Governor will lead the CSTT and Nicole Martinez, also of the Office of the Governor, will lead the SASTF.

The Governor’s Child Sex Trafficking Team supports Texas communities in protecting children and youth from sexual exploitation by helping the public recognize sexual exploitation in all its forms, recovering victims with protective and empowering collaborative responses, supporting healing of survivors through a variety of trauma-informed and responsive services and supports, and bringing justice for survivors by holding exploiters accountable.

The Governor’s Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force was established in 2019 to ensure a survivor-centered, trauma-informed, collaborative and coordinated response to sexual violence experienced by adults and children across Texas. The SASTF brings together various professionals and survivors who are singularly focused on delivering critical system improvements on behalf of Texas’ sexual assault survivors.

Hillary England is the former Administrator of the SASTF and brings over 25 years of cross-sector leadership experience to her new role. England graduated from Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut and received her Master's Degree in Social Work from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

Todd Latiolais is the former Prevention and Policy Administrator for the CSTT and has 10 years of public interest work experience related to human trafficking and the well-being of children. He received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Houston and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Houston Law Center.

Nicole Martinez is the former Associate Administrator for the SASTF and has dedicated her 17 year career to improving the criminal justice system's response to sexual violence. Martinez received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice with an emphasis in Law Enforcement and minored in Forensic Psychology at Texas State University.