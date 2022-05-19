Stealth Power Introduces Energy Solution to Electric Vehicle Space
The system will extend EV driving range, bolster auxiliary power and accommodate rear-compartment heat and cool.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Stealth Power announced their newest offering, the EV Mobile Power System (EV MPS), which expands the capabilities of electric vehicles in fleet applications by extending drive range and powering auxiliary loads.
Total EV sales are expected to nearly double in 2022, with commercial use projected to grow faster than the private and industrial segments. As fleet electrification gains traction, challenges regarding drive range and recharging have arisen due to battery capacity and the current EV charging infrastructure. In addition, operations in the field often require more auxiliary power than comes standard on the vehicle.
“Stealth Power’s ultimate mission is to assist the transition to electrification with technology that can be easily implemented,” said Dr. Shannon Sentell, Stealth Power COO. He added, “when that technology can be reimagined to solve a growing problem, it’s a win-win. We expect this system to increase fleet security, efficiency and flexibility.”
The EV MPS can extend drive range in emergency situations, provide power to electric tools, and power auxiliary heat or cool for the rear compartment. The system provides DC and AC power and can be recharged via a dedicated shoreline charger, as well as flexible, stick-on rooftop solar.
Stealth Power designs and builds idle mitigation and scalable mobile energy systems that power complex operations into the future. Manufactured in the USA, Mobile Power Systems are trusted by the FAA, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and enterprise corporations to power everything from mobile kitchens to remote towers equipped with intelligence sensors. Stealth Power keeps no-fail and high demand equipment on with generators turned off.
