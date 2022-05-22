The Pandemic has sparked a Renewed Interest in Crystals, says Christophe Van Harvard, Intuitive Guide and Author.

Van Harvard Healing Crystals offers gemstone jewelry for the mind, body, and spirit. Christophe is an energy healer and author.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Van Harvard Healing Crystals offers gemstone jewelry for the mind, body, and spirit. Christophe is an energy healer and author. He has a talent for understanding people and helping them to find their life path. After writing several books about the philosophy of life, he is pleased to announce that he has started a line of healing crystal jewelry. He says:

'The sales of healing crystal jewelry that provides comfort and helps heal are exploding at the seams.'

We may trace the history of rock crystal jewelry back to the Sumerian and Mesopotamian civilizations. And pre-Columbian Indigenous people in the Americas utilized nuts and beads with similar beliefs that certain items might protect you.

He got interested in crystals after studying their use in traditional Chinese medicine and soon realized their potential for helping people achieve better health and well-being. People have been using crystals for healing for centuries. Now, Christophe Van Harvard is bringing this ancient practice to the modern world with his new business. Van Harvard Healing Crystals. Offering a wide range of crystal and gemstone jewelry.

Van Harvard Healing Crystals are perfect for anyone looking to improve their well-being. Christophe's collection has something for everyone with pieces that help with everything from stress relief to better sleep. So if you're looking to add some wellness into your life, check out Van Harvard Healing Crystals. According to Van Harvard:

"The energy of the stones can help restore balance and harmony within our lives. They can also be used as powerful tools for personal transformation and growth."

Although Christophe has been incorporating crystals into his jewelry since the introduction of his namesake brand in 2019, he said sales of his crystal pieces more than doubled in the first half of 2020. The collection includes bracelets, necklaces, and earrings made with semiprecious stones such as amethyst, rose quartz, and citrine. According to Harvard, these crystals can help balance emotions, increase vitality and stimulate creativity.

"The power of crystals is their beauty and the ability to amplify your thoughts and intentions," says Harvard. "Wearing them allows you to connect with their natural frequencies and benefits."

And in September 2021, he debuted his first men's line, which includes necklaces and charms featuring crystals, because men felt left out when they came in with their ladies.

Van Harvard Healing Crystals offers customers high-quality, handcrafted gemstone jewelry to promote well-being and relaxation. Each piece of jewelry is created to help the wearer achieve balance and harmony in their lives. A line of healing crystal jewelry that is both beautiful and powerful.

His clients are increasingly comfortable buying online through his website. "This is not just a crystal business. People buy my pieces for themselves; they choose one that speaks to them personally. This is not a trend. It's more than that."



Whether one is looking to soothe an aching heart or find clarity in life's path, Van Harvard has the perfect piece of jewelry. Visit the website today to learn more!