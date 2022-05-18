WIC Program announces new income levels for eligibility

Income eligibility guidelines for the North Dakota Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) have increased based on changes in the federal poverty levels. The change increases the amount of income a family can make and still qualify for services. Effective May 1, 2022, a family of four can earn up to $4,279 each month (or $51,338 annually) and meet the new WIC income eligibility requirements.

As the nation’s most successful public health nutrition program, WIC has been providing healthy food, nutrition education and community support for more than 40 years. The WIC Program has improved children’s health, growth and development by providing nutritious foods, including milk, eggs, cheese, peanut butter, 100% fruit juices, beans, whole grains and cereals, and fresh fruits and vegetables. WIC supports breastfeeding as the optimal way to feed infants. Infants who are not breastfeeding receive iron-fortified formula and older infants receive baby food.

“Helping to keep families healthy is a main goal of WIC,” said Amanda Varriano, WIC program director with the North Dakota Department of Health. “WIC ensures that mothers and young children have access to healthy foods, breastfeeding support, accurate information and referrals to other services.”

If you are pregnant, have a new baby or have children under five years of age, you might be eligible for WIC. WIC is available to working and non-working families. Medicaid, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants are automatically income eligible. Families may qualify for WIC by meeting the income guidelines for the household.

Visit the North Dakota WIC website to find out more about WIC and how you may qualify: https://www.health.nd.gov/prevention/wic

