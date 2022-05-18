Readout of Gov. Lujan Grisham’s call with President Biden

SANTA FE – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham spoke with President Biden on Tuesday to discuss the wildfires that have burned hundreds of thousands of acres across the state, resulted in the evacuation of tens of thousands, and destroyed hundreds of homes. Governor Lujan Grisham underscored the impacts of the fires on New Mexico communities and the need for ongoing partnership with the federal government as New Mexico recovers and rebuilds from some of the most devastating wildfires on record in the state. The President reaffirmed that the people of New Mexico will have the full support of the federal government, and that every effort will be made to provide immediate help to people in the impacted communities and support the state throughout its recovery. The President expressed his gratitude to all of the first responders, firefighters, and other federal, state, and local personnel who are battling the blazes and have come to the aid of those who have been impacted by the fires. During the call, Governor Lujan Grisham invited President Biden to travel to New Mexico to see firsthand the impact of the wildfires and meet with affected New Mexicans, which the President said he intends to do.