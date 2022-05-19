Intercontinental Soulful Singer Cerissa McQueen is Flying High With the Release of “Could We Ever Be The Same"

Songstress Cerissa McQueen 'Brazil's Diva' Cerissa McQueen Could We Ever Be The Same

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cerissa McQueen is a beautiful, soulful, and sultry songbird who emanates an air of class and sophistication. Like many singers, her melodic roots run deep, beginning with gospel music from the church where she grew up in Virginia. Cerissa knew she loved to sing and would watch the great musical icons on television. Some of her influencers were the great legends like Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, and Stevie Wonder. As doors opened in her career, Cerissa developed her own unique style, blending a musical cocktail, which includes contemporary Christian, Gospel, Jazz, Rock, Soul, R&B, Pop, Blues, and Funk. Ms. McQueen never dreamed her voice would have such an impact, or that it would be part of her trajectory in life.

On May 20, 2022, this engaging songstress launches her newest rendering, titled “Could We Ever Be The Same.” Cerissa has a scintillating way of reaching out to the listener, and according to a review from African Hype, “This track right here, evokes some nostalgic memories that you have not yet experienced, and the vocal prowess on the show is staggering.” Her mentor, Grammy Award nominated, Earl Thomas Bridgeman and Phillip C Wootton wrote “Could We Ever Be The Same.” Earl Thomas brought Cerissa on his Italy tour in 2016, and she has been gleaning and learning from him since then. This is Ms. McQueen’s second song produced by Earth Wind and Fire music director, Myron McKinley.

Cerissa is excited to perform again after the pandemic, which caused many in the industry to pause because of lockdowns. She is especially honored to work with musical greats Myron McKinley, Kamau Kenyatta, Kevin Flournoy, and Kevin O’Neal.

On the horizon for Ms. McQueen is a repeat venture in Brazil, South America, with musicians Igor Prado and Luciano Leaes. The tour begins May 22, 2022, and lasts for a couple of weeks. Cerissa performed for sold-out crowds in Brazil before during her first world tour. Now, she is honored to go back, by popular demand, to an adoring crowd who know her as “our diva.”

To add to her long list of accomplishments, Cerissa has opened for Billboard winner and 13-time Grammy-nominee, Musiq Soulchild. She also has a phenomenal Aretha Franklin tribute that, when booked, sells out. Cerissa teamed up with award-winning producer Bradley Rapier, and musician to the stars, Kevin Flournoy, for this tribute. Her rendition of Aretha’s signature song “Natural Woman,” is served up with some “gospel sauce” that leaves the crowd wanting for more.

Cerissa responds to the accolades in this way, “I am thankful for the people I connect with and surround myself with, and my faith in the Lord. This has kept and helped me navigate to stay focused on the goal. I still have a lot of work and goals to do. I hope that my music gives hope, healing, joy, and a sense of peace.”

For more information on how to book Cerissa McQueen, please contact Kimberly Boyd at Email: pr@cerissasang.com or Phone: 562-774-1939 or Website: www.cerissasang.com