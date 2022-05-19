London Based Division 6ix Takes the U.K. by Storm with Inclusive Gaming Tournaments

Division 6ix

Everyone at every level is given a fair chance.” — Olu Adenekan

UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you know there are more than 46 million gamers in Great Britain? One revolutionary creative is advancing the gaming industry to increase its mass appeal. Introducing: Division 6ix - a London-based esports initiative upending the gaming industry. The brainchild of master e-sportsman Olu Adenekan, Division 6ix is leveling the playing field for lesser-known players. The forward-thinking organization focuses on building an inclusive ecosystem where all competitors are equal despite their social media standing. “On the division 6ix arena, we do not discriminate. Players from anywhere in the world or from any background or gender can participate at any given moment, says Olu.

After years of perfecting the system, Adenekan and his vetted team of professionals breakthrough industry norms and prejudices with Division 6ix. The format provides the keys to a higher ranking using their proprietary Esports Academy. The academy is filled with boot camps, tournaments, and training sessions to prepare players for the next round. Once they finish these modules, successful players move on to one of 2 semiprofessional houses with a chance at a spot on the professional team. In fact, earlier this year, Division 6ix announced @foallow as the first-ever Professional Fortnite Player!

While the world was at a standstill during the pandemic, this self-taught visionary pivoted to create an inclusive esports platform. Researchers report gaming jumped up 20 percent among 16- 25-year-olds during the global lockdowns, and Division 6ix is perfectly positioned to cultivate that new community of gamers. As a serial entrepreneur with a background in business management, Olu sensed this vast opening in the gaming world, and he and the team set out to fill the void.

Now the head of a growing gaming dynasty, Olu remembers their stark origin story where an inventive trio dreamed of changing the gaming landscape. Along with Kris Nguyen & Jean-Paul Gaitain, the team drafted Division 6ix in the lobby of local hotels. Today the sought-after platform is taking the U.K. by storm. In the beginning, only 12 people showed up for the first Division 6ix tournament, but Olu did not despise small beginnings. Within a month, their online fame grew, and now more than 1,000 people compete for the prize pool.

The goal of Division 6ix is to build a better cyberspace community where all races, genders, and ethnicities are invited to play. On this intuitive platform, “there are no pre-set requirements or fees to participate. Everyone at every level is given a fair chance.”

