Prime Minister Meets With US Lawmakers

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, May 18 - Prime Minister Dr the Hon Keith Rowley returned to Capitol Hill for high-level meetings with senior US lawmakers in Washington, DC today (Thursday 28th April, 2022).

Talks focused on issues of mutual benefit to Trinidad and Tobago and the US particularly in the areas of trade, energy, national security as well as foreign policy.

Dr Rowley met the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and Majority Whip and third-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives, Congressman James Clyburn (D-SC 6th District).

In another meeting, Dr Rowley held discussions with Chairman of House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Congressman Gregory Meeks (D-NY 5th District), Ranking Republican Member, Mark Green of Subcommittee on Western Hemisphere, Civilian Security, Migration and International Economic Policy and Congressman Juan Vargas.

At the US Department of Energy, the Prime Minister met with Assistant Secretary for International Affairs of the US Department of Energy, Mr Andrew Light.

In his first meeting of the day, the Prime Minister met with Special Envoy for Climate Change, John Kerry at the US Department of State.

This conversation focused on the reduction of carbon and ethane emissions and Trinidad and Tobago's renewable energy efforts.

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, the Hon. Stuart Young and Ambassador to the US and Mexico, Anthony Phillips-Spencer, Brigadier General (Ret’d.) accompanied the Prime Minister to today’s meetings.