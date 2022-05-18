Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Shows Rapid Progress in Clinical Trials, Assesses DelveInsight

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline involves 70+ key companies continuously working towards developing 100+ Oncolytic Virus Cancer therapies, as per DelveInsight

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline involves 70+ key companies continuously working towards developing 100+ Oncolytic Virus Cancer therapies, as per DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s 'Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 70+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for Oncolytic Viruses Cancer treatment.

Leading Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy companies such as Lokon Pharma, Merck, Wuhan Binhui Biotechnology, CG Oncology, Oncolys Biopharma, Replimune, Transgene, Sorrento Therapeutics, ORCA Therapeutics, TILT Biotherapeutics, BioEclipse Therapeutics, Oncolytics Biotech, Oncorus, DNAtrix, OncoMyx Therapeutics, Vyriad, Boehringer Ingelheim, IconOVir Bio, Imugene, Turnstone Biologics, Immvira Pharma, SillaJen Biotherapeutics, Advantagene, Nouscom, TOT Biopharm, Elicera Therapeutics, Takeda, Candel Therapeutics, Valo Therapeutics, Tessa Therapeutics, PsiOxus Therapeutics, KaliVir Immunotherapeutics, Oncos Therapeutics, Mustang Bio, Takara Bio, Vaxiion Therapeutics, Synthetic Biologics, Calidi Biotherapeutics, Genelux Corporation, Shanghai Sunway Biotech, BioInvent International AB, Guizhou Sinorda Biomedicine, EpicentRx, Hookipa Pharma Inc., Imvaq Therapeutics, Seneca Therapeutics, AmunBio, Orgenesis, Protheragen, Astellas Pharma, MedImmune LLC, Istari Oncology, Inc., Treovir LLC, and others are evaluating novel Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapies to improve the treatment landscape.

Key Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapies in the pipeline in various stages of development include LOAd703, V937, OH2, CG0070, OBP-301, Vusolimogene oderparepvec, TG6002, Invir.IOTM based armed oncolytic immunotherapies, STI-1386, ORCA-010, TILT-123, CRX 100, Pelareorep, ONCR-177, ONCR-GBM, ONCR-021, ONCR-788, DNX-2401, DNX-2440, vMYX-hIL-12/Dec, Voyager-V1, MV-NIS, VCN 01, VCN 02, VCN 03, VCN 11, VSV-GP, CF33, RIVAL 01, MVR-T3011, Pexa-Vec, CAN-2409, CAN-3110, NOUS 209, NOUS PEV, TVP 211, ELC-100, ELC-201, Valo D102, TT 16, NG 641, NG 350A, NG 348, NG 347, VET2 L2, VET3 NK, VET1 S3, ONCOS-102, MB-108, HF10, VAX014, NNV-1, NNV 2, SNV 1, AAA1, Olvi-Vec, BT-001, SND005, AdAPT-001, SVV-001, Celyvir, RV-scFv-PDL1, OV FV 01, ASP9801, MEM 288, MEDI5395, PVSRIPO, G207, and others.

In January 2022, Lokon Pharma AB, announced a collaboration with Affibody AB ("Affibody") to combine oncolytic viruses with Affibody® molecules.

In December 2021, Transgene announced that AstraZeneca had exercised its first license option for an Invir.IO™ oncolytic virus (OV) developed from their on-going OV collaboration. The exercise of this option for an OV, integrating an undisclosed transgene, resulted in Transgene receiving an $8 million payment from AstraZeneca.

In December 2021, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted clearance to proceed with a Phase 1b clinical trial using STI-1386, Seprehvec™, entitled "Dose Escalation Study of the Safety and Preliminary Efficacy of STI-1386 Oncolytic Virus in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Solid Tumors.

In April 2022, OncoMyx Therapeutics announced the presentation of new preclinical data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022 (April 8-13). The data presented at AACR 2022 demonstrate that OncoMyx's myxoma virus multi-armed with IL-12 and decorin infects and kills human multiple myeloma cells in vitro and demonstrates dose responsive efficacy after intravenous (IV) administration in a mouse model of multiple myeloma.

In March 2022, Synthetic Biologics, Inc. announced the peer-reviewed publication of a Phase 1, multicenter, open-label, dose-escalation study investigating the therapeutic potential of intravenous VCN-01 oncolytic adenovirus with or without standard-of-care (SoC) chemotherapy (gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel) in patients with advanced solid tumors. The data, published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer, suggests that treatment with VCN-01 is feasible and has an acceptable safety profile, with encouraging biological and clinical activity.These findings provide valuable dose-finding context and inform the clinical development strategy forVCN-01.

In March 2022, ImmVira's breakthrough intravenous oncolytic virus product MVR-T3011 IV completed its first dosing in Phase I clinical trial in China.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy treatment @ Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Outlook

The Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy pipeline landscape.

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Overview

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapies are virus-based cancer therapies that infect and kill cancer cells, acting as in situ cancer vaccines by releasing tumor-specific antigens. Cancerous viruses like myxoma virus and reovirus have a natural preference for tumor cells while being nonpathogenic to healthy human cells. Other Oncolytic Viruses, such as adenovirus, herpes simplex virus type-1 (HSV-1), and vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV), on the other hand, have been genetically altered to act as vectors to increase anti-tumor immune responses. Oncolytic viruses' therapeutic efficiency is dependent on two major mechanisms of action: To begin, oncolytic viruses can limit tumor cell protein production and kill infected tumor cells by self-replication. Oncolytic viruses maintain self-replication after viral infection until the cell explodes; second, Oncolytic viruses can attract and activate tumor-infiltrating immune cells by releasing a significant number of tumor antigens and secreting cytokines. Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapies can be utilized for both cancer diagnosis and cancer treatment. Many preclinical and clinical studies have been conducted to assess the anti-tumor efficacy of various Oncolytic Viruses as monotherapy and in combination therapy.

Find out more about viruses to kill cancer cells @ Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Drugs

A snapshot of the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Indication Phase MoA RoA CG0070 CG Oncology Bladder Cancer Phase III Granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor agonist Intravesicular Pelareorep Oncolytics Biotech Head and Neck Cancer Phase III Cell death stimulant Intravenous OBP-301 Oncolys Biopharma Gastric cancer; Head and neck cancer; Malignant melanoma Phase II Cell death stimulant Intratumoral TG6002 Transgene Colorectal cancer; Gastrointestinal cancer; Glioblastoma Phase I/II Cytosine deaminase expression stimulant Intravenous MEDI5395 MedImmune Solid tumors Phase I Granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor expression stimulant Intravenous Tasadenoturev DNAtrix Glioblastoma Phase II Cell death stimulant Intratumoral

Learn more about the novel and emerging Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy pipeline therapies @ Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Clinical Trials

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Therapeutics Assessment

The Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intravesicular, Intratumoral, Oral, Subcutaneous, Topical,

Intravenous, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intravesicular, Intratumoral, Oral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Vaccines, Small molecule, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies, Immunotherapy

: Vaccines, Small molecule, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies, Immunotherapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Cell death stimulants, Granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor agonists, Granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor expression stimulants, Immunologic cytotoxicity, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Interleukin-12 expression stimulants, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, T lymphocyte stimulants, Immunostimulants

Key Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Companies: Lokon Pharma, Merck, Wuhan Binhui Biotechnology, CG Oncology, Amgen, Oncolys Biopharma, Replimune, Transgene, Sorrento Therapeutics, ORCA Therapeutics, TILT Biotherapeutics, BioEclipse Therapeutics, Oncolytics Biotech, Oncorus, DNAtrix, OncoMyx Therapeutics, Vyriad, Boehringer Ingelheim, IconOVir Bio, Imugene, Turnstone Biologics, Immvira Pharma, SillaJen Biotherapeutics, Advantagene, Nouscom, TOT Biopharm, Elicera Therapeutics, Takeda, Candel Therapeutics, Valo Therapeutics, Tessa Therapeutics, PsiOxus Therapeutics, KaliVir Immunotherapeutics, Oncos Therapeutics, Mustang Bio, Takara Bio, Vaxiion Therapeutics, Synthetic Biologics, Calidi Biotherapeutics, Genelux Corporation, Shanghai Sunway Biotech, BioInvent International AB, Guizhou Sinorda Biomedicine, EpicentRx, Hookipa Pharma Inc., Imvaq Therapeutics, Seneca Therapeutics, AmunBio, Orgenesis, Protheragen, Astellas Pharma, MedImmune LLC, Istari Oncology, Inc., Treovir LLC, and others

Key Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Therapies: LOAd703, V937, OH2, CG0070, Talimogene laherparepvec, OBP-301, Vusolimogene oderparepvec, TG6002, Invir.IOTM based armed oncolytic immunotherapies, STI-1386, ORCA-010, TILT-123, CRX 100, Pelareorep, ONCR-177, ONCR-GBM, ONCR-021, ONCR-788, DNX-2401, DNX-2440, vMYX-hIL-12/Dec, Voyager-V1, MV-NIS, VCN 01, VCN 02, VCN 03, VCN 11, VSV-GP, CF33, RIVAL 01, MVR-T3011, Pexa-Vec, CAN-2409, CAN-3110, NOUS 209, NOUS PEV, TVP 211, ELC-100, ELC-201, Valo D102, TT 16, NG 641, NG 350A, NG 348, NG 347, VET2 L2, VET3 NK, VET1 S3, ONCOS-102, MB-108, HF10, VAX014, NNV-1, NNV 2, SNV 1, AAA1, Olvi-Vec, BT-001, SND005, AdAPT-001, SVV-001, Celyvir, RV-scFv-PDL1, OV FV 01, ASP9801, MEM 288, MEDI5395, PVSRIPO, G207, and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for oncolytic virus therapy, visit @ Cancer Gene Therapy Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 CG0070: CG Oncology 8. Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 OBP-301: Oncolys Biopharma 9. Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 MEDI5395: MedImmune 10. Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Oncolytic Virus Therapy

