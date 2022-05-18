Announcing End-to-End Solutions for Plumbing Businesses with ServiceWorks

ServiceWorks offers a complete solution for dispatch, inventory, point of sale, accounting, and more, designed with plumbers in mind.

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Service Works is pleased to announce that it now provides software that offers end-to-end solutions for plumbing businesses, allowing users to easily manage scheduling, dispatch, invoicing, estimation, and inventory from a single platform. Service Works’ CEO Suparba Panda explains that the company’s field service management software was built specifically for contractors performing home services.“We understand that operating your own plumbing business is stressful and time-consuming,” says Panda. “With our software, not only can you relieve some of that stress and reduce your workload, but you can also manage your operations more effectively, improve customer satisfaction, and increase profitability too. It offers so many advantages!”Features include• Order management• Customer management• Inventory management• Point of sale• Dispatch and scheduling• Analytics and reports• And a lot moreThe software is particularly useful for estimating jobs and tracking their performance in real time. With built-in dispatcher software, it’s easy to manage schedules and dispatch employees, while field technicians can receive live updates when their schedule is changed. Estimates can be issued with ease, and payments accepted in the field, allowing for faster payment processing as well as more efficient record keeping. Additionally, the software will help keep track of material and storage, provide GPS tracking, and real-time activity alerts.“Our clients are delighted with our services,” Panda concludes. “It’s a relief to get so many tiresome business chores automated so you can focus on doing what you do best. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions!”Service Works offers a 14-day free trial with no credit card required. Additionally, the company is partnering with PlumbMaster to offer Pro-IP customers a 50% discount for the first year of a ServiceWorks subscription, as well as a 20% discount for every year after that.For more information, visit the ServiceWorks website About the CompanyOn a mission to offer the ultimate, intelligent platform for all types of service businesses, Service Works provides innovative software that helps automate daily operations, empowering business owners to run their businesses from anywhere. The company’s unified cloud-based platform digitally transforms the service industry, simplifying jobs, dispatch, inventory, point of sale, real time tracking and accounting.