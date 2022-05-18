EmergConnect prioritizes convenience, streamlining clerical work and optimizing wait times

EmergConnect is a client at The Forge – a business incubator funded by McMaster University, serving novel and scalable startups in the Hamilton, Greater Toronto, and Niagara Regions.

In the future, EmergConnect wants to use the platform to direct patients to the care that best suits their needs.

A big problem in Canada is that patients don't know what's available to them. And they just end up going to the emergency department.” — Founder and CEO, Ron Galaev