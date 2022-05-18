Natural Habitat Shorts Simultaneously Pokes Fun at the Animal and Human Worlds

Chipmunk makes a choice at the checkout Emptied pockets at airport security

The animation series is gaining notoriety on social media for its absurdly funny videos exploring wildlife interacting with a 21st century ‘natural habitat’

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural Habitat Shorts – the slightly ironically-named animation series serving as a creative outlet for three former animation classmates at Florida State University – is combining fun, bizarre animal facts with memorable comedy that also reveals the absurdity in the human world.

"To animals, everything they do is very mundane. It’s just survival for them. So, we wanted to capture animal life from a human perspective." Co-creator and background artist Nicole Low identifies the key to the humor that underpins Natural Habitat Shorts. In a way, the inverse is also true: the videos comment on familiar yet strange aspects of our lives from the animal’s point of view too.

The short form animation series actually stemmed from an original concept for a mockumentary-style narrative, combining recordings from interviews with grocery store employees and animated clips of the animal characters wreaking havoc on their environment. The remnants of this concept can be seen in Natural Habitat’s first handful of videos, including one that has been viewed more than 30 million times and features a chipmunk breaking the binary at the checkout counter. The post has become the TikTok equivalent of a cult classic and even has its own merch.

"Not many people realize how time-consuming animation is, especially with such a small team. We realized that TikToks and Instagram Reels provided the perfect opportunity to tell our stories and gags while staying in scope." Brennan Brinkley, Creator and lead animator at Natural Habitat Shorts, explains how the series found its ultimate format, focusing on a short gag in each video.

Brinkley adds a disclaimer, “We're not biologists or zoologists but we have an appreciation for animals and we know how to make each other laugh, which I think is what makes our shorts work – that and a lot of research." He created the characters while still at college, long before they became the stars of a viral series, and returned to them when he and his former classmates were seeking a creative escape from their corporate jobs.

"I can't see us ever running out of ideas. There are just too many animals." Co-creator and previs artist Tyler Kula reassures fans of the series that there is plenty to come. The team is putting out videos fortnightly alongside their jobs and hopes that their fans continue to have a laugh and learn something about the animal world at the same time.

