Church of Scientology Nashville President Elected to Head the Religion Communicators Council

Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Church of Scientology Nashville and new president of the Religion Communicators Council national Board of Governors.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At its 2022 national convention, Religion Communicators Council (RCC) elected Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Church of Scientology Nashville, as president of its board of governors.

“I am excited and honored to serve with the distinguished members of the executive committee,” said Fesler. “These people have dedicated their careers to forwarding religious and spiritual values with excellence. Supporting that work is what RCC is all about.”

Religion Communicators Council was founded in 1929 as an organization for communications and public relations professionals, with membership open to those associated with Protestant denominations. In 1972, RCC opened membership to all religious faiths, which now includes more than 60 different faith-based institutions in the United States and abroad.

Past RCC president Nadine Monn said Rev. Fesler’s “leadership on interfaith partnerships and dedication to communications excellence will be a benefit to our professional association as we continue envisioning what RCC looks like in the coming years.”

In addition to his role on the board, Rev. Fesler served this year as coordinator of the DeRose-Hinkhouse Memorial Awards, honoring excellence in religion communication. This is the second consecutive year of his organizing 50 communications professionals to judge nearly 200 submissions from RCC members for awards involving periodicals, audiovisual publications, writing, artwork and design.

Rev. Fesler has served as senior pastor of the Church of Scientology Nashville since 2009. Long known in the Nashville community for his work to bring people together in celebration of diversity, Rev. Fesler was treasurer on the Nashville Board of the Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship in 2014 and 2015 under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Judy Cummings, then pastor of New Covenant Christian Church (DOC). He is a fixture on the steering committee that plans Nashville’s annual Martin Luther King Day march and convocation. He is active in interfaith work and community outreach programs including drug prevention and chairs the annual Tennessee celebration of International Human Rights Day.

"In this time of confusion, worry, and lack of social interaction, it is more important than ever for the religious community to reach its members and counsel those in need,” said Fesler, “The RCC is vital to our world today. I look forward to working with the executive committee and board to further the RCC mission.”

For more information about the Nashville chapter of Religion Communicators Council, visit www.religioncommunicators.org/nashville-chapter. For more information about the Church of Scientology Nashville, visit www.scientology-ccnashville.org.

==

From its beginnings, the Church of Scientology has recognized that freedom of religion is a fundamental human right. In a world where conflicts are often traceable to intolerance of others’ religious beliefs and practices, the Church has, for more than 50 years, made the preservation of religious liberty an overriding concern.

The Church publishes a religious freedom blog to help create a better understanding of the freedom of religion and belief and provide news on religious freedom and issues affecting this freedom around the world.

The Founder of the Scientology religion is L. Ron Hubbard and Mr. David Miscavige is the religion’s ecclesiastical leader.

For more information visit the Scientology website or Scientology Network.