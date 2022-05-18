An Expert Chiropractor in NYC Breaks Down the Importance of Proper Posture
PURCHASE, NY, USA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jan Lefkowitz, a chiropractor in NYC and founder of Body in Balance Chiropractic, has been featured in an article at EatingWell, a health magazine known for publishing wellness advice.
In the post, Dr. Lefkowitz mentioned the following points:
● Poor posture can cause long-term issues: Practicing bad posture leads the body to follow a pattern it is not used to, resulting in the creation of stress points. These areas are the reason why long-term issues such as inflammation, pain, and injuries happen. Dr. Lefkowitz added that poor posture can easily result in tension headaches, especially when slouching and rolling the head and shoulders forward.
● Start with the lower back and pelvis: Dr. Lefkowitz mentioned that proper posture begins with the lower back and pelvis. He advised that using lumbar support when sitting can help maintain the natural curve of the lower back while ensuring that the pelvis stays in the right position. Doing so allows the whole body to fall into the correct posture it needs to avoid slouching.
● Keep the body moving: Ligamentous creep is a condition that arises with poor posture and sitting for a long time. To prevent this from happening, Dr. Lefkowitz stated that performing a quick stretch known as Bruegger’s Relief Position can reset one’s posture. This type of stretch can be performed easily even in the office.
At the end of the post, Dr. Lefkowitz concluded that the body’s posture has a direct effect on the nervous system. Being aware of one’s body, performing quick stretches, and maintaining an overall good posture are keys to improving wellness.
About Body in Balance Chiropractic
Body in Balance Chiropractic is a chiropractic facility located in New York City as well as Westchester County that is comprised of a team of professional chiropractors and massage therapists. It is headed by Dr. Jan Lefkowitz who has been serving as a chiropractor in NYC for more than 20 years.
The goal of Body in Balance Chiropractic is to go above and beyond mere pain relief and to provide patients with long-term solutions as well as to empower patients with the tools to maintain their own health. Their programs are evidence-based and comprehensive. They combine cutting-edge, innovative technology with traditional hands-on manual therapy for the best of both worlds.
They are also focused on educating others about chiropractic issues in a science-based, data-driven way, which has led to their doctors appearing in multiple online publications to offer advice.
About EatingWell
EatingWell is a food and health magazine that has been publishing award-winning articles for more than 30 years. The goal of the magazine is to share amazing recipes and science-based wellness advice with its readers.
EatingWell was founded in 1990 by Harrowsmith Country Life in Charlotte, Vermont, and was acquired by Hachette Filipacchi in 1996. The magazine’s publishing team is comprised of food and nutrition editors, registered dietitians, and expert Test Kitchen staffers and designers.
Jan Lefkowitz
In the post, Dr. Lefkowitz mentioned the following points:
● Poor posture can cause long-term issues: Practicing bad posture leads the body to follow a pattern it is not used to, resulting in the creation of stress points. These areas are the reason why long-term issues such as inflammation, pain, and injuries happen. Dr. Lefkowitz added that poor posture can easily result in tension headaches, especially when slouching and rolling the head and shoulders forward.
● Start with the lower back and pelvis: Dr. Lefkowitz mentioned that proper posture begins with the lower back and pelvis. He advised that using lumbar support when sitting can help maintain the natural curve of the lower back while ensuring that the pelvis stays in the right position. Doing so allows the whole body to fall into the correct posture it needs to avoid slouching.
● Keep the body moving: Ligamentous creep is a condition that arises with poor posture and sitting for a long time. To prevent this from happening, Dr. Lefkowitz stated that performing a quick stretch known as Bruegger’s Relief Position can reset one’s posture. This type of stretch can be performed easily even in the office.
At the end of the post, Dr. Lefkowitz concluded that the body’s posture has a direct effect on the nervous system. Being aware of one’s body, performing quick stretches, and maintaining an overall good posture are keys to improving wellness.
About Body in Balance Chiropractic
Body in Balance Chiropractic is a chiropractic facility located in New York City as well as Westchester County that is comprised of a team of professional chiropractors and massage therapists. It is headed by Dr. Jan Lefkowitz who has been serving as a chiropractor in NYC for more than 20 years.
The goal of Body in Balance Chiropractic is to go above and beyond mere pain relief and to provide patients with long-term solutions as well as to empower patients with the tools to maintain their own health. Their programs are evidence-based and comprehensive. They combine cutting-edge, innovative technology with traditional hands-on manual therapy for the best of both worlds.
They are also focused on educating others about chiropractic issues in a science-based, data-driven way, which has led to their doctors appearing in multiple online publications to offer advice.
About EatingWell
EatingWell is a food and health magazine that has been publishing award-winning articles for more than 30 years. The goal of the magazine is to share amazing recipes and science-based wellness advice with its readers.
EatingWell was founded in 1990 by Harrowsmith Country Life in Charlotte, Vermont, and was acquired by Hachette Filipacchi in 1996. The magazine’s publishing team is comprised of food and nutrition editors, registered dietitians, and expert Test Kitchen staffers and designers.
Jan Lefkowitz
Body in Balance
+1 914-688-1131
email us here