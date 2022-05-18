Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 19, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Belmont
Union Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Columbiana
Lisbon Lepper Library Association
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Cuyahoga
Cuyahoga County
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Erie
Erie County Visitors & Convention Bureau
10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2021
FFR
Fairfield
Berne Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
IPA
Liberty Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
IPA
Franklin
Columbus Baseball Team, Inc.
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
IPA
Lake
Madison Public Library
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Mercer
Parkway Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Morgan
Penn Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Ottawa
Ottawa County Visitors Bureau
10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2021
Portage
Windham Exempted Village School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Stark
Minerva Growth Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Tuscarawas
Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
IPA
Vinton
Clinton Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
IPA
Wayne
Wayne County General Health District
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
IPA
The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
