Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 19, 2022

Marc Kovac
Press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

Belmont

Union Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Columbiana

Lisbon Lepper Library Association

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Cuyahoga

Cuyahoga County

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

  

Erie

Erie County Visitors & Convention Bureau

10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2021

  FFR

Fairfield

Berne Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Liberty Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Franklin

Columbus Baseball Team, Inc.

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Lake

Madison Public Library

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Mercer

Parkway Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Morgan

Penn Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Ottawa

Ottawa County Visitors Bureau

10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2021

 

Portage

Windham Exempted Village School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Stark

Minerva Growth Corporation

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

Tuscarawas

Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

Vinton

Clinton Township

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

  IPA

Wayne

Wayne County General Health District

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

 

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

 

