Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 19, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

Belmont Union Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Columbiana Lisbon Lepper Library Association 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Cuyahoga Cuyahoga County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Erie Erie County Visitors & Convention Bureau 10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2021 FFR Fairfield Berne Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Liberty Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Franklin Columbus Baseball Team, Inc. 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Lake Madison Public Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Mercer Parkway Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Morgan Penn Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Ottawa Ottawa County Visitors Bureau 10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2021 Portage Windham Exempted Village School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Stark Minerva Growth Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Tuscarawas Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 IPA Vinton Clinton Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 IPA Wayne Wayne County General Health District 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 IPA

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

