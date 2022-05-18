GlobalData Plc: Technology Advancements Expected to Drive Sharing Economy

Technology has emerged as the key enabler for the adoption of the sharing economy

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharing economy is an economic system in which private individuals share assets and services, either free or for a charge, often using a community-based online platform. The sharing economy has enjoyed a rapid rise, particularly over the last decade. It has penetrated most industries, facilitated by improvements in the performance of digital platforms and consumers’ increasing willingness to use mobile apps that support peer-to-peer business models. Companies are now using GPS, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) to connect consumers with owners in real-time. GlobalData expects the popularity of the sharing economy model to fuel revenue growth across several markets, including shared mobility, shared property, shared consumer goods, and shared financials.



The Sharing Economy – Thematic Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview of the sharing economy theme. The report identifies the key trends impacting the growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends. It also includes comprehensive industry analysis, including analysis of company filings, hiring, and social media trends. The report contains details of M&A deals driven by the sharing economy theme, and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of the sharing economy.

Key Technology Trends Impacting the Sharing Economy Theme

Social media

Artificial intelligence (AI)

Cybersecurity

Blockchain

Social media accounts are also to validate users registering on apps. Signing into sites via Facebook or Google improves the customer experience and ensures that businesses receive accurate customer information. It also enhances security. Whenever a user opts to use a single social sign-in, their social media account is prompted to type in a temporary code. This code can only be accessed through the customer’s registered mobile phone.

Key Macroeconomic Trends Impacting the Sharing Economy Theme

COVID-19

China

Urbanization

Strategic partnerships

ESG





The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant problems for sharing economy companies worldwide. With extended lockdowns in many countries and the global economy entering a deep recession in 2020, companies like Uber, Lyft, Grab, and Airbnb saw bookings drop sharply.

Key Regulatory Trends Impacting the Sharing Economy Theme

Carbon emissions

Data privacy

Labor rights





The auto industry is led by regulation as much as it responds to consumer demand. From Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFÉ) regulations in the US to Regulation (EU) 2019/631 setting CO2 emission performance standards in the EU and the Bharat regulations in India, all have shaped the average CO2 emission performance standards for the sale of new passenger cars and light trucks.

Leading Companies Associated with Sharing Economy Theme

Airbnb

Comuto (parent company of BlaBlaCar)

Didi Chuxing

eBay

Expedia Group

IWG

Kickstarter

Lyft

ShareNow

Uber

WeWork





Sharing Economy Market Overview

Sharing Economy Market Report Scope

This report provides an overview of the sharing economy theme.

It identifies the key trends impacting the growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

It includes comprehensive industry analysis, including analysis of company filings, hiring, and social media trends.

It contains details of M&A deals driven by the sharing economy theme, and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of the sharing economy.

The detailed value chain is split into four segments: shared assets and services, infrastructure, sharing economy platforms, and use cases.





