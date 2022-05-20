Manufacture 2030 and Edison Energy announce strategic partnership to help drive supplier decarbonization
The collaboration will accelerate impact across the value chain
Our partnership with Manufacture 2030 is a critical next step for suppliers to decarbonize and drive greater impact up and down the value chain and across a variety of sectors.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufacture 2030, a leading supply chain decarbonization platform, and Edison Energy, a global energy and sustainability advisory firm, have established a strategic partnership to help companies across the value chain reduce emissions and meet their carbon reduction targets with confidence.
— Oded J. Rhone, CEO of Edison Energy
The collaboration combines Edison’s industry-leading experience in the design and implementation of decarbonization strategies with Manufacture 2030’s robust supplier engagement, reporting, and carbon reduction management platform.
Edison has developed a successful program to help suppliers decarbonize their operations, while Manufacture 2030’s platform is able to engage thousands of suppliers, helping them to measure, manage and reduce emissions at scale.
The partnership builds upon ongoing efforts between Edison and Manufacture 2030 to help remove barriers for suppliers to reduce emissions across a variety of industries, including automotive, pharmaceutical, and consumer goods. The partners recently unveiled the Accelerate℠ Auto Program, a $50 million fund for decarbonization efforts aimed at suppliers within the auto industry, launched with RENEW Energy Partners.
These shared capabilities will enable suppliers to more successfully implement decarbonization projects and programs, helping them to meet their short and long-term emissions reduction targets.
“Our company goal is to provide our clients with the confidence that they will meet their carbon reduction targets through swift, measurable decarbonization of their supply chain,” Manufacture 2030 Chairman & CEO Martin Chilcott said. “In partnership with Edison Energy, we will be able to deploy our combined and comprehensive capability to help suppliers play their part in combatting the greatest challenge of our time.”
Rapid, deep cuts to value chain emissions are the most effective way of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C, according to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
While reaching net zero for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions is challenging, achieving net zero for Scope 3 emissions adds an additional layer of complexity, particularly for energy-intensive industries.
“As stakeholder expectations around corporate sustainability increase, Edison Energy aims to provide our clients with the tools they need to achieve and surpass these goals,” Edison Energy CEO Oded J. Rhone said. “We believe that our partnership with Manufacture 2030 is a critical next step for suppliers to decarbonize and drive greater impact up and down the value chain and across a variety of sectors.”
About Manufacture 2030
Manufacture 2030 provides global brands, corporations and their small and medium-sized suppliers with the data, tools and support they need to be certain they can hit their GHG emissions reduction targets. Our unique software platform and support services help measure, manage, and reduce emissions across global supply chains. Our clients include leading brands like: Reckitt, Roche, Bayer, GSK, and Toyota. For more information, please visit https://manufacture2030.com/
About Edison Energy
A wholly-owned subsidiary of Edison International (NYSE: EIX), Edison Energy LLC (DBA in Europe as Altenex Energy) is a global energy advisory firm that helps large corporate, industrial, and institutional clients better navigate the choices, opportunities, and risks that will emerge from the transition to a net-zero future. As stakeholder expectations around corporate sustainability increase, Edison helps companies rise to this challenge by designing and implementing individualized strategies, projects, and programs across sustainability, renewables, transportation electrification, energy optimization, and energy supply. Edison enables organizations to deliver on their strategic, financial, and sustainability goals by addressing today’s key energy challenges: carbon, cost, complexity, and creating energy equity across communities. For more information, please visit https://www.edisonenergy.com/
Allison Lenthall
RenewComm
+1 202-322-8285
email us here