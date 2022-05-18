SASKATOON BUSINESS LEADER JOINS IN GRAND OPENING OF TWO DR. PHONE FIX STORES - COMPANY FASTEST GROWING CHAIN IN CANADA
We’re proud to be expanding in Saskatoon and pleased we’ve received a perfect 5-Star Google rating from local customers.”SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce CEO Jason Aebig joined Dr. Phone Fix’s Piyush Sawhney CEO of Canada’s fastest growing cell phone repair business to cut the ribbon to officially open its two Saskatoon locations.
— Piyush Sawhney, CEO, Dr. Phone Fix
On hand to record the opening was ROCK 102 FM’s host Gary Nickel who broadcast live from the north Saskatoon location on 51 street.
Dr. Phone Fix, a Canadian leader in the cell phone and electronics repair business, is opening one new store every three weeks as part of its growth plan to reach 200 stores nationwide. The Company expects to be 1/5th of the way there by this Christmas.
“We’re proud to be expanding in Saskatoon and pleased we’ve received a perfect 5-Star Google rating from local customers,” says Sawhney.
Dr. Phone Fix is one of Canada’s hottest new business stories in the multi-billion dollar cell phone business with a three-year growth rate of 1900%. Sawhney or the Company are a nominee for 16 top Canadian and International 2022 business awards for growth, leadership, customer service and entrepreneurship presented or sponsored by the federal government, top businesses, business associations or magazines.
Sawhney says, “We know how concerned Saskatoon residents are about protecting the planet so we’re pleased our specially trained technicians can give their cell phones a ‘second life’, so to speak, and divert them from e-waste landfills. We provide unmatched service, repairing phones, tablets, iPads and computers and we guarantee our work for life.” He added, “Dr. Phone Fix is the second largest seller of certified pre-owned cell phones in Canada so instead of buying expensive new models customers can get great phones that look like new at greatly reduced prices.”
Sawhney also says, "As part of our green commitment, Dr. Phone Fix is partnering with Canada’s top battery recycler, Call2Recycle, which is the federal government’s chosen battery recycler.
About us
Dr. Phone Fix is Canada’s fastest growing cell phone and electronics repair chain and a top 2022 award finalist or nominee for 15 national and International 2022. Based in Edmonton, it is the 4th largest chain and the only business not corporately owned or a franchisee of a U.S. based company among the top companies in its sector in Canada. Dr. Phone Fix’s goal is to open 200 stores and become Canada’s largest cell phone repair chain. It expects to be 1/5th of the way there by this Christmas.
www.docphonefix.com
Contact:
Warren Michaels
Dr. Phone Fix
warren.michaels@docphonefix.com. cell: 1-780-977-8261
Warren Michaels
Dr. Phone Fix
+1 780-977-8261
warren.michaels@docphonefix.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn