AB235 in Asm: Failed to pass notwithstanding the objections of the Governor pursuant to Joint Rule 82 - 2022-05-17
WISCONSIN, May 17 - An Act to create 238.18 of the statutes; Relating to: rural economic development programs administered by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and farm support grants. (FE)
Status: A - Vetoed
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|5/17/2022 Asm.
|Failed to pass notwithstanding the objections of the Governor pursuant to Joint Rule 82
|4/14/2021 Sen.
|Read a third time and concurred in, Ayes 18, Noes 13
|260
|4/13/2021 Asm.
|Read a third time and passed, Ayes 57, Noes 36
|228
