AB240 in Asm: Failed to pass notwithstanding the objections of the Governor pursuant to Joint Rule 82 - 2022-05-17

WISCONSIN, May 17 - An Act to renumber and amend 323.29 (3) (a); and to create 323.29 (3) (a) 2. and 323.29 (3) (b) 3. of the statutes; Relating to: allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds for a statewide public safety interoperable communication system, emergency services IP network contracts, a geographic information systems database, and psychiatric treatment beds.