Molecular Imaging Market Survey Report 2021 Along with Growth Opportunities, Top Leading Players and Forecasts till 2027

The rising occurrence of chronic diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 7,058.7 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends –Technological advancements in the healthcare sector” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report by Emergen Research, the global molecular imaging market is estimated to be worth USD 10.71 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.3%. Rapid growth due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, will augment the molecular imaging industry.

The rising occurrence of chronic diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the Molecular Imaging Market growth. Cancer has a significant impact on social and economic development in the U.S. as well as the rest of the world and is a major contributor to the disease's cost burden. 1,806,590 new cases of cancer are predicted to be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2020, and 606,520 deaths will occur due to the disease.

detecting cancer at an early stage considerably improved the survival chances and, in turn, drives molecular imaging market demand. Spreading awareness to create a push for early diagnosis of cancer is vital steps accountable for detecting the disease. Detecting probable warning of cancer symptoms and adopting rapid measures is essential for early disease diagnosis.

List of Top Key Companies Profiled in the Molecular Imaging Market Canon Inc., Digirad Corporation, General Electric Company, PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens Healthineers Inc., Bruker Corporation, Cardinal Health, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Advanced Accelerator Applications, and DDD-Diagnostics A/S, among others.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

n July 2019, Bruker Corporation made an announcement about the acquisition of PMOD Technologies LLC, with an emphasis on pharmacokinetic modeling and molecular quantification. The PMOD software finds extensive usage in the analysis of PET studies in cardiology, neurology, and oncology, including research related to molecular imaging.

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

MRI provides the advantage of imaging areas of soft body tissue that are occasionally difficult to see using other forms of modalities. The detection and location of certain cancers are excellent with MRI. In addition, the most appropriate brain and spinal cord tumour molecular imaging technique is an MRI deploying contrast dye.

Diagnostics centres are expected to expand in the forecast period at the fastest pace. Diagnostic centres are equipped with the appropriate molecular imaging system and specialist staff, as well as healthcare professionals, to assist individuals with particular symptoms in the diagnosis phase of diseases.

Due to the high adoption of advanced imaging technologies, a growing prevalence of cancer, existing healthcare infrastructure, and the introduction of various initiatives to raise awareness about chronic diseases, the molecular imaging market in the North American region held the highest market share in 2019.

Scope of the Report :

Based on the types, the Molecular Imaging Market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. Region-wise, the performance of the industry along with the prominent vendors operating in the geography also illuminates stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing, executives. The different facets of the business based on parameters including new launches, acquisition and mergers and new entrants are discussed extensively during the study.

Emergen Research has segmented the global molecular imaging market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Positron Emission Tomography

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Computed Tomography

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurology

Respiratory Diseases

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Molecular Imaging Market ?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the Molecular Imaging Market ? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Molecular Imaging Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Molecular Imaging Market ?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

