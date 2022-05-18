Stucco Market Revenue Share Analysis, Market Growth Forecast, 2017–2027

Reports And Data

Growing construction activities across the globe is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Stucco Market is expected to reach USD 14.64 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Stucco is a kind of construction coating akin to plaster and is a mixture comprising of cement, lime, sand, and water. Stucco may be blended and smeared a wire base (lath) in several coats to provide a resilient, unified look for the residential facade. It is appropriate for modern construction finishes. Moreover, stucco is cost-effective as compared to various exterior coatings available on the market, and it may be applied at a rapid rate and offers benefits such as lower maintenance costs.

An increase in construction spending and investment are among the major factors expected to stimulate market demand. Stucco improves the longevity of construction work as well as deliver further protection from environmental hazards. Moreover, a rise in expenditure on the development of roads, tunnels, dams, and bridges in emerging economies is forecasted to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

Government initiatives to boost infrastructure development in developing nations are likely to drive the product demand in the forecast period. Of late, China's latest impetus to strengthen economic growth by relaxing restrictions about the usage of proceeds of local government bonds, thus, paving the way for a new wave of investment in infrastructure.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the stucco industry. Demand for the product is suffering severe shocks across various end-use markets, worldwide supply chains are upset, and the competitive order of manufacturers/producers has witnessed a change. The shortage of demand, owing to a decline in the construction activities, has fast-tracked the global construction materials sector into an oversupply situation. Movement restrictions appear to be a direct and immediate effect, and once the compulsory social distancing ends, it is expected things would get back to normal conditions.

Key participants include BASF SE, STO Group, Omega Products International, DuPont, Sika AG, Western Blended Products, Cemex, California Stucco Products Corporation, Dryvit Systems Inc., and The Quikrete Companies, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• By raw material, cement held a substantial market size in 2019. Traditionally stucco is Portland cement plaster and is a multipurpose coating material, which may be smeared to curved or flat surfaces of any construction, whether it's inside or outside.

• By base, the traditional stucco is likely to grow at a rate of 2.7% in the forecast period, owing to the offering of advantages in wetter conditions, as this kind of base is less likely to absorb water/get damaged by it as compared to other base types. Traditional stucco has better endurance to hail, dings, and woodpeckers.

• By application, the non-residential application is likely to grow at a rate of 2.8% in the forecast period. In the non-residential sector, such as the commercial sector, the application of stucco imparts commercial spaces exterior with a seamless and professional look.

• The Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 4.4% in the forecast period. The growth of the building & construction industry, coupled with a rise in the level of disposable income of people in the developing nations, such as India and China, is causative of the market demand in the region.

• In May 2019, Sika made an announcement about the acquisition of Parex, a leading provider of mortar for the construction industry. Sika and Parex complement each other in product portfolio and distribution channel penetration.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global stucco market on the basis of raw material, type, base, application, and region:

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Cements

• Aggregates

• Admixture

• Plasticizers

• Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Concrete

• Masonry

• Tile

• Others

Base Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Insulated

• Traditional

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Residential

• Non-Residential

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Market Overview:

The manufacturing and construction industry is steadily expanding in terms of revenue over the recent years and is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period, 2017-2028. This can be attributed to factors such as rapidly growing construction and building sector, fast paced urbanization and industrialization across the globe, technological advancements in manufacturing techniques. In the recent years, there has been a rapid demand for green construction and energy efficient buildings owing to increasing awareness about environmental impact and carbon emission. Key factors such as rapidly expanding global population, changing lifestyle preferences, high demand for smart buildings, rising number of renovation and reconstructions worldwide, and increasing eco-friendly construction activities are expected to boost global market growth during the forecast period. In addition, rising disposable income, increasing government schemes and investments by private organizations to support manufacturing and construction industry, and high focus on aesthetics are other factors expected to boost global market growth going ahead.

Thank you for reading the research report on global Stucco market. Contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer the best suited report as per your requirement in the stipulated time.

