Breast Reconstruction Market to reach 4.98 Billion in 2030 with a CAGR of around 7.11% asserts Strategic Market Research. Lets handhold you in deep diving into some of the most pertinent statistics.

According to the research experts of Strategic Market Research the market for Breast Reconstruction was worth USD 2.51 billion in 2020 and is likely to reach a landmark of nearly USD 4.98 billion in 2030 with a burgeoning CAGR of 7.11%.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, United States, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising prevalence of breast cancers across the globe and the continuous growing awareness of undergoing various breast reconstruction surgeries are fuelling the growth of the Breast Reconstruction Market throughout the estimated period of 2020 to 2030. In terms of End-User, the Hospital segment led the market in 2020 with a significant share of 66.71% and based on region, North America held the most dominant position all across the world with an overall share of USD 1.06 Billion. However, the Asia-Pacific region was regarded as the fastest growing market with a robust CAGR of 12.89%.

The detailed segmentation of the latest report published by Strategic Market Research on Breast Reconstruction Market are as follows:

Type

Acellular Dermal Matrix

Implants Saline Implants Silicone Implants

Tissue Expander





End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cosmetology Clinics





Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Factors Driving the Market Growth:

The continuous surge in the number of breast cancer cases across the globe is one of the most significant factors that is amplifying the market growth worldwide. The World Health Organization delineated that in 2020, there were almost 2.3 Mn women who were diagnosed with breast cancer & around 685k fatalities occurred globally. At the end of the ye ar 2020, there were almost 7.8 million women alive who had been diagnosed with breast cancer in the past five years, th us making it one of the most prevalent types of cancers present globally . Also, in the United States, at least 1 out of 8 women (i.e. nearly 13.14%) develop invasive breast cancer in due course of her lifetime.





Apart from the rising incidences of breast cancers, the advent of rapid technological advancements & the increase in the demand for various breast reconstruction surgical procedures such as Nipple Prosthesis, Nipple-Areola Complex (NAC), Mammoplasty, Mastectomy, Lumpectomy, Nipple Grafting, etc. are propelling the overall market growth significantly. As per Brigham and Women's Hospital, more than 100k women in the United States undergo some form of mastectomy each year to prevent the risk of breast cancer.





Further, the continuous rise in demand for Local Tissue Flaps with the Use of AlloDerm, & other breast screening technologies such as Breast ultrasound are widely stimulating the Global Breast Cancer Screening Market across the globe. The National Library of Medicine asserts that the Breast ultrasound technique is much more accurate as compared to mammography in women who are 45 years or younger.





By Type, the 'Implants' Segment is projected to maintain its dominant position in the Market

By Type, the market is broadly segregated into Acellular Dermal Matrix, Implants (Saline Implants, & Silicone Implants), & Tissue Expanders. The 'Implants' segment held the largest proportion of the market share at around 1.41 Billion or 56.17%, with an overall CAGR value of 5.78 %. An abrupt increase in the total number of breast cancer cases & the continuous rise in prevalence of breast implantation procedures is widely augmenting the growth of this segment. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons elucidated that Breast Implantation continues to be one of the top 5 cosmetic surgical procedures conducted across the world since 2006. Silicone implants were used in approximately 84% & saline implants in almost 16% of all breast augmentations performed in 2020.

By End-User, the Hospital Segment led the Market Growth in 2020

For End-user, the market has been ramificated into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, & Cosmetology Clinics. The 'Hospital' segment significantly held the maximum portion of the market share at around 66.71%, with an overall CAGR value of 6.41 %. The increase in funding by the worldwide governments for further improvization of breast cancer treatment procedures is propelling the growth of this segment extensively.

North America to dominate Breast Reconstruction Market

The North American region undoubtedly dominated the market with a total share of around USD 1.06 billion & a CAGR of 5.91% in 2020. Rapidly increasing cases of breast cancers, a rise in awareness of the various kinds of breast reconstruction procedures, & more approvals for breast reconstruction products by the Food and Drug Administration are some of the most pertinent factors that are accelerating the market growth in this region. As per Breastcancer.Org, Reconstruction with implants is one of the most common types of breast reconstruction surgeries performed in the U.S. More than 107k breast reconstruction surgeries were carried out in the United States in 2019, out of which nearly 80% of them used implants.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region was regarded as the fastest-growing segment progressing efficiently with a robust CAGR of around 12.89% throughout the estimated time frame of (2020-2030).

Key players operating globally in the Breast Reconstruction Market are as follows:

Allergan Inc

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

Mentor Worldwide LLC

GC Aesthetics

Ideal Implant Incorporated

Sientra Inc

CEREPLAS, AbbVie Inc

PMT Corporation

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Arion Laboratories

AirXpanders

Integra Lifesciences

Establishment Labs S.A.

DPS Technology Development Ltd

Wanhe, KOKEN CO. LTD

HANSBIOMED CO. LTD

Sebbin





Recent Developments:

On May 29th, 2020, GC Aesthetics successfully introduced the "GCA Comfort plus Warranty, "which provides breast implant replacements absolutely free of charge in case of rupture post-implantation surgeries. Also, currently, it offers automatic & retrospective cover for BIA-ALCL totally free of any charges.





On Oct 19th, 2021, Sientra & Mission Plasticos collaboratively launched 'RESHAPING LIVES FULL CIRCLE,' which proved to be an excellent initiative to provide breast reconstruction surgeries for post-mastectomy among women who are living below the poverty line. Moreover, this initiative is being entirely funded by a donation of around USD 1 million by Sientra.





Kindly go through and get access to our comprehensive coverage of myriad number of healthcare reports published in the last three months:

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/reports/healthcare

