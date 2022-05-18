The singe-use upstream bioprocessing technology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

Given the various benefits of single-use technology and the rising demand for biologics, the biopharmaceutical industry is gradually shifting from conventional manufacturing equipment to single-use upstream bioprocessing systems

Single-use technologies have gradually become an important tool in the development of various biotechnological processes. These technologies not only lower down the footprint requirement but also eliminate the cleaning costs in developmental stage. Additionally, the single-use technologies have the potential to address a number of challenges associated with traditional bioprocessing systems and offer various additional benefits.

Key Market Insights

500+ single-use equipment have been developed for upstream bioprocessing

Majority (35%) of these equipment are single-use bioreactors, followed by single-use mixers, which constitute around 15% of the total number of single-use upstream bioprocessing equipment. Single-use sensors are also available for upstream bioprocessing.

Over 60+ companies claim to provide single-use equipment for upstream bioprocessing

The current market features the presence of both well-established players and new entrants. More than 65% are the large and mid-sized players (these hold almost equal proportion). More than 45% developers are headquartered in North America, while 40% in Europe and rest in Asia-Pacific

More than 1,800 patents have been filed / published related to the single-use upstream bioprocessing technology, till 2021

Over 70% of these were patent applications, while the 30% were granted patents. Of the total granted applications, close to 65% were filed in North America, while around 35% patents were filed in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 12%, during the period 2022-2035

Single-use upstream bioprocessing technology developed for preclinical / clinical scale operations is likely to capture the highest share (~85%) in the market; this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future. Further, the total market share of single-use equipment is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players that offer single-use upstream bioprocessing technologies?

What are the different application areas where single-use upstream bioprocessing technology can be used?

In which regions majority of single-use upstream bioprocessing technology providers are located?

What is the relative competitiveness of different single-use upstream bioprocessing technology / equipment providers in the market?

What are the key features of single-use bioreactor?

How has the intellectual property landscape of single-use upstream bioprocessing technologies, evolved over the years?

What are the current demand and supply trends in single-use upstream bioprocessing technology domain?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

By 2035, the financial opportunity within the single-use upstream bioprocessing technology market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Analysis by Scale of Operation

Pre-clinical and Clinical

Commercial

Analysis by Type of Equipment

Single-use Bioreactor

Single-use Mixing System

Single-use Media Bags

Single-use Filters

Single-use Sampling System

Single-use Connectors

Single-use Membrane Adsorbents

Other Single-use technology

Analysis by Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MENA

The report also features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, several stakeholders are seeking services from single-use upstream bioprocessing technology equipment providers in the foreseen future. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussion held with prominent industry representatives.

The research includes profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features an overview of company, service portfolio, single-use upstream technology product portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Avantor

Cytiva

Eppendorf

Merck

Pall

Premas Biotech

Reprocell

Saint Gobain

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Satake Multimix

Thermo Fisher Scientific

