Non-Alcoholic Beer Market is Projected to Total US$ 43.6 Bn by 2032 - Research Report By FMI
Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Regional Growth Drivers, Segmental Analysis, Opportunities and Trends 2022-2032NEWARK, NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent survey by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global non-alcoholic beers market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 43.6 Bn by 2032, expanding at a 7.8% CAGR.
Increasing awareness regarding health concerns connected with alcohol consumption is spurring demand for non-alcoholic beverages. Driven by this, non-alcoholic beer is gaining immense popularity over traditional alcoholic drinks.
Wide availability of non-alcoholic beer at supermarkets is expected to augment the growth in the market. Discounted supermarket prices are garnering consumer attention and driving product demand through this sales channel in a number of locations.
Apart from the health concerns, the millennial generation’s propensity to try different flavors in mixed brews and beverages is also fueling sales of non-alcoholic beers. Consumer interest in ethically and organically derived products is growing, which is anticipated to create opportunities for growth in the market.
Also, the emergence mindful drinking trend will provide impetus to sales in the market. Consumers who want to reduce alcohol consumption no longer have to compromise on taste because the overall quality of no-alcohol alternatives has improved over time.
“Increasing availability of non-alcoholic beers at online retail channels, along with growing interest in malt-grain based non-alcoholic beverages will drive sales in the market over the forecast period,” says the FMI analyst.
Key Takeaways:
Based on product type, sales of alcohol-free beers are expected to remain high over the forecast period.
In terms of sales channels, indirect channels such as supermarkets and online retail platforms will remain most lucrative.
By material, demand for malted-grain non-alcoholic beer will gain traction at a considerable pace through 2032.
Sales in the U.S. non-alcoholic beers market will account for 23.6% of the total market share in 2022.
Demand for non-alcoholic beers in the China market will increase at a 7.4% CAGR over the forecast period.
Competition Landscape
Some of the leading companies offering non-alcoholic beer Big Drop Brewing Co., Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken N.V., Bernard Family Brewery Inc., Moscow Brewing Company, Carlsberg A/S, Suntory Beer, Erdinger Weibbrau, Arpanoosh CO, Krombacher Braueri, and others.
Non-Alcoholic Beer Market by Category
By Product:
Alcohol-Free
Low Alcohol
By Category:
Plain
Flavored
By Material:
Malted Grains
Hops
Yeasts
Enzymes
Others
By Sales Channel:
Convenience Stores
Liquor Stores
Supermarkets
Restaurants & Bars
Online Stores
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Key Questions Answered in the Report
What is the current global non-alcoholic beers market size?
The non-alcoholic beer market will reach a valuation of nearly US$ 20.4 Bn by 2022.
At what rate is the non-alcoholic beer market growing?
Sales in the non-alcoholic beer market are forecast to grow at a 7.8% CAGR, reaching US$ 43.6 Bn by 2032.
What is the North America non-alcoholic beer market outlook?
The North America non-alcoholic beer market is expected to reach US$ 6.9 Bn over the forecast period.
At what rate will demand for non-alcoholic beer grow in Europe?
The demand for non-alcoholic beer in Europe is expected to reach a value of more than US$ 4.3 Bn between 2022 and 2032.
What are the key trends driving the non-alcoholic beers market?
Increasing availability of non-alcoholic beers at online retail platforms, along with rising awareness regarding harmful effects of excessive alcohol consumption will drive sales in the market.
