Lawn Mower Market Analysis, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2022 to 2027

This research report categorizes the lawn mower market based on type, distribution channel, lawn size, end-user, autonomy, battery type, and region.

NORTHBROOK, IL 60062, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lawn Mower Market, by value, is projected to grow to USD 33.6 billion by 2027 from USD 23.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2027. The base year for the report is 2021 and the forecast period is from 2022 to 2027. The major factors contributing towards the growth is the developments in residential and commercial purposes. The developments in robotic technologies have also contributed immensely to the growth in demand for lawn mowers across the globe.

With the growing commercial spaces and golf courses, lawns in commercial areas, hotels, and parks, the demand for mechanized lawn mowers with varied engine and cutting configurations are finding pace in the markets across the globe, particularly in North America and European countries. North America itself constitutes around 51% of world’s golf courses, with USA particularly holding 43% of it. At the same time European region currently holds around 23% of world’s golf courses. In these regions, the development of golf lawns and commercial spaces is picking up pace, because of expansion in municipal areas across the cities, is comparatively higher. Thus, in the coming years, it is evident that lawn mowers is expected to witness a significant boost in the coming years.

Various developments are also taking place in the commercial lawn mower industry. Commercial mower manufacturers are launching various models with efficiency and performance. Recently, Ferris mowers have launched a 500S Zero Turn Mower, equipped with the Ferris exclusive pivoting front axle and coil-over shocks on each wheel to manoeuvre through difficult terrains.

The way lawn mowers are designed, produced, distributed, supported, and shared is changing as a result of digitalization and new technology such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and autonomous technology. For example, new battery technologies are making batteries a useful and feasible alternative for energy storage in a wide range of lawn mowing products manufactured by several key participants in the lawn mowing business, helping to drive the change to a low-carbon economy.

Emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence in the form of robotic systems can help with automated lawn mowing system with great cutting efficiency. Some robotic mowers have integrated functionality within bespoke apps to alter settings or schedule mowing times and frequency, as well as manually control the mower with a digital joystick, thanks to the rise of smartphones. Technologies like embedded GPS in modern robotic lawn mowers allow them to automatically mow around obstacles or even go to sleep when it starts to rain.

Walk-behind mowers are one of the largest segments of mowers, which is mainly used for mowing operations across different regions. The flexibility, easy usability, and competitive pricing structure are some of the significant attributes that have made this segment the largest in terms of the number of units sold across the globe annually. The walk-behind mowers are either gasoline driven, or battery operated. With the changing emission norms and developments in technology, the market for gasoline walk-behind is expected to witness a declining trend. The average selling price of a walk-behind lawn mower is lower than a robotic lawn mower. The growing popularity of robotic and riding lawn mowers is expected to impact the walk-behind market.

Asia Oceania region is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

The growing demand for gardening and activities, expansion of urban spaces, and increasing awareness among individuals for lawn maintenance, are expected to boost the Asia Oceania Lawn Mower Market. New product developments along with mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the Lawn Mower Market. Lawn mowers suppliers, manufacturers, and providers have increased investments in product innovation and testing. For instance, MTD Products Inc has come up coming with new products in different range like the PRO X Series which finishes out the core of extensive line of commercial equipment, giving operators the flexibility to mow a wider range of lawn areas while providing superior productivity over a sit-down zero-turn mower. The small footprint of the PRO X series also frees up trailer space to further improve efficiency, which will certainly influence the consumers buying preference for lawn mowers. It is recommended that the investment in design & development of robotic lawn mowers for residential and commercial purpose, keeping changing regulatory norms will give higher returns to the players in the market.

Thus, considering the continuous developments and launches of various robotic and electric lawn mowers coupled with development of commercial and residential spaces, the demand is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Key Market Players:

The lawn mower market is primarily dominated by globally established players John Deere (US),Honda Motor Co Ltd. (Japan), The Toro Company (US), Husqvarna (Sweden), MTD Products Inc (US), and Kubota (Japan). These companies are consistently developing new products, adopted expansion strategies, and undertook collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to gain traction in this high-growth market across different regions.

