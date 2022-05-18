(Video) Protests continue across Iran despite massive crackdown

On Saturday night, May 14, despite an intense crackdown nationwide, the Iranian people took to the streets for the fourth consecutive night in anti-regime demonstrations sparked by a recent price surge in food staples. The cities of Quchan, Hafshejan, Farsan, and Babaheydar in Chaharmahal province; Borujerd and Boroujen; and the town of Razavieh in Tehran province, among others, witnessed protesters taking to the streets and chanting: “Death to Khamenei!” “Death to Raisi" The mullahs’ regime has been employing various types of crackdown initiatives. In Tehran a large number of security forces have been dispatched to various areas, especially in downtown districts, to prevent the recent protests from spreading to the capital. In recent protests, several protesters have been killed as regime forces have opened fire on the protesters. Regime officials are going to prevent any reporting in this regard. Behrouz Eslami the father of two was killed in Babaheydar on May 14. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the (NCRI), hailed the brave people protesting in numerous cities, adding that the continuation of these protests and chants of “Death to Khamenei” and “Death to Raisi,” will finally lead to the victory over the regime.

On Saturday morning people in the city of Neyshabur of Khorasan Razavi province in northeast Iran also gathered and staged an anti-regime demonstration.

Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the (NCRI), hailed the brave people protesting in numerous cities, adding that the continuation of these protests will finally lead to the victory over the regime.” — MEK

PARIS, FRANCE, May 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday night, May 14, despite an intense crackdown nationwide, the Iranian people took to the streets for the fourth consecutive night in anti-regime demonstrations sparked by a recent price surge in food staples.The cities of Quchan, Hafshejan, Farsan, and Babaheydar in Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari province; Borujerd and Boroujen; and the town of Razavieh in Tehran province, among others, witnessed protesters taking to the streets and chanting: “Death to Khamenei!” “Death to Raisi!” “Death to the velayat faqih principle!” referring to the mullahs’ regime in its entirety.The regime’s security forces in many cities were seen opening fire and attacking unarmed protesters angry after the sudden price hike of basic goods, including bread, milk, dairy products, eggs, poultry, and cooking oil.On Saturday morning people in the city of Neyshabur of Khorasan Razavi province in northeast Iran also gathered and staged an anti-regime demonstration.In the town of Hafshejan in southwest Iran regime security forces opened fire on protesters and angry locals responded by storming the regime’s Basij base.The Basij is a paramilitary force associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), and its main mission is to impose a constant atmosphere of intimidation and fear in cities across the country and to respond to anti-regime protests with a heavy crackdown.The mullahs’ regime has been employing various types of crackdown initiatives. In Tehran a large number of security forces have been dispatched to various areas, especially in downtown districts, to prevent the recent protests from spreading to the capital.Reports from cities across Khuzestan province in the southwest and many other cities in other parts of the country, including Borujerd, Sanandaj, Mahabad, and Ilam indicate that authorities have dispatched units from the Intelligence Ministry, various branches of the regime’s security forces, and even military units.During the past few days, many people have been arrested in different cities, and internet connections have been either completely shut down or heavily disrupted.Several people have been killed by the regime’s oppressive protests in different cities, according to social media reports.In recent protests, several protesters have been killed as regime forces have opened fire on the demonstrations. Regime officials are going the distance to prevent any reporting and revelations in this regard.“The individual killed in the recent gatherings was not in Dezful, but in Andimeshk,” said Seyed Ahmad Avail, a member of the regime’s Majlis (parliament) from the city of Dezful in Khuzestan province, southwest Iran, on Saturday, May 14.Abdullah Izadpanah, another Majlis deputy from the city of Izeh, acknowledged that a number of protesting youths have been arrested.Raisi held a joint meeting with Majlis speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’I on Saturday, further emphasizing the need to hike the prices of basic necessities.They also instructed, “all agencies to comply with the government to implement this initiative.”Mohammad Bagher Mohammadi Laini, Khamenei’s representative in Mazandaran province, northern Iran voiced the regime’s concerns about the spread of news regarding the recent protests.“If you receive negative messages and video clips on your smartphones, it is from the enemy, from the [ People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran, PMOI/MEK ]. Don’t read it! And if you do read it, don’t share it! Allow it to wind down. A number of rioters inside and [dissidents] outside the country want to take advantage of this opportunity and repeat the [November] 2019 and 2009 protests in the streets and alleys,” he explained. Maryam Rajavi , President-elect of the Iranian opposition coalition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) , hailed the brave people protesting in numerous cities, adding that the continuation of these protests and chants of “Death to Khamenei” and “Death to Raisi,” parallel to resistance against the IRGC and Basij will lead to the nation’s final victory over the mullahs’ regime.The regime’s media has been silent on the protests. According to various reports, the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) has instructed the media to avoid reporting the protests and even using terms such as “economic surgery,” “violent response,” and “rallies.”This is while regime vice president Mohammad Mokhber and other regime officials had used the term “economic surgery” to refer to the regime’s decision to remove subsidies and change the monetary policy.A week earlier, a leaked audio clip from a senior official in the state-run broadcasting organization revealed that the regime has ordered television, radio, and newspapers to avoid criticizing the government for the rise in the price of goods because the matter had become “a matter of national security.”

People returned to the streets to resume protests that began over the surge in the price of basic goods Quchan: People chanting “Death to Raisi!” Shahrekord.