Xpand Staffing is Changing How Florida Businesses Hire Locally

Newer customer here, not like all of these people before me lol, I'm a big fan and I will definitely be back! Especially for that 2nd customer discount lol”FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The State of Florida Department of Economic Opportunity [DEO] recently revealed that employment in southwest Florida was up by more than 20,000 during February 2022 with a substantial rise in private sector jobs. While this suggests that job opportunities continue to prevail and increase across the state, organizations also need to hire the best talent with high relevancy. Working for enterprises and job seekers, Xpand Staffing is a leading Miami staffing agency that operates across Florida, helping businesses hire the most suitable talent for different roles.
A common way to control the hiring costs and reach out to a wider range of skilled professionals is by turning to online hiring platforms. While this is a quick way to start filling open positions there can be some problems too, such as the high volume of responses. Online job boards can put up the job listing in a way that some key details are missing. As a result, HR teams can get overwhelmed with a high ratio of irrelevant responses. Scanning scores of underqualified or irrelevant applications can be very time-consuming. The widening skill gap can complicate the entire process.
Xpand Staffing provides a better hiring ecosystem. The staffing agency emphasizes quality over quantity. This means the clutter of job applications is kept away and there is a greater chance of industry-specific, high-relevancy applications. With better talent screening processes and by putting more specific details about the roles and responsibilities, Xpand helps to attract more meaningful applications.
Businesses are often occupied with managing their core operations and tend to struggle with hiring processes. A staffing agency provides an alternative, taking away the hiring headaches, and allowing organizations to focus without the troubles of recruiting. However, many hiring agencies come with limitations. Some might serve the IT or technology niche only while others might not be able to provide temporary workers. Xpand Staffing stands apart from the crowd of similar-looking hiring agencies with its flexible staffing solutions. It can help businesses hire skilled seasonal workers during the production or manufacturing peak. There is every chance of finding a qualified professional for a one-time job or a short-term project at Xpand because this Miami agency has the experience to find temporary workers throughout the year.
Some businesses can be very apprehensive about bringing aboard a full-time employee despite the perfect match for the skill set and the professional credentials to impress. This is because the organization might have a history of people exiting due to their unique workplace culture. To solve such issues, Xpand Staffing offers a Temp-to-Staff solution that allows employers to absorb a full-time employee who remains on the Xpand payroll. This gives the employer a bigger window to try out and fully assess the suitability of an employee in the longer term. The exclusive service allows firms to get the benefits of having full-time, dedicated resources without the hassles and risks associated with the premature exit of an employee.
Companies often realize that employees hired via online job boards or traditional staffing agencies present a problem upfront with the need for extensive training. Xpand Staffing uses a systematic, data-driven approach for its screening and selection process. Its Complete Elite screening service does not stop at merely scanning a candidate’s resume. Instead, the job applicant is comprehensively screened for competency, evaluating the ability to hit the ground running.
Many employers prefer hiring talent from the surrounding area, associating more trust with local hiring while some roles require a local who is well versed with the city’s culture, routes, business setups, and regional laws. Job seekers too might want location-specific jobs, only to realize that when searching for the top staffing agency Miami has to offer, most recruiters lack the local hiring expertise. Xpand Staffing addresses this challenge, positioned as a top staffing agency Fort Lauderdale, serving additional locations like Miami, Coral Springs, Hollywood, Davie, Pompano Beach, North Miami, Palm Beach, Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Miramar, and Hialeah.
Established in 2010, Xpand Staffing has more than 50 years of experience in providing hiring solutions to businesses of all sizes. A full-service staffing agency, it caters to both employers and job seekers and made it to the Inc 5000 list in 2018. Today, the recruitment agency is a part of the SCORE Association and Florida Staffing Association. Catering primarily to Florida, Xpand specializes in hiring truck operators, hospitality sector workers, housekeepers, event management personnel, light & heavy industrial domain workers, forklift drivers, and call center professionals. Xpand can help companies with urgent hiring demands, from the mailroom to the boardroom, from entry-level positions to those that demand seasoned professionals only. It provides affordable hiring solutions for companies that need temporary, seasonal, part-time, and full-time employees.
