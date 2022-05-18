Global Veterinary Software Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Veterinary Software Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Veterinary Software Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the veterinary software market size is expected to grow from $0.81 billion in 2021 to $0.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.60%. As per TBRC’s veterinary software market outlook the market size is expected to reach $1.14 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.44%. The surge in spending on animal health is expected to propel the veterinary software market growth.

The veterinary software market consists of sales of veterinary software solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to software tools designed to assist veterinary practices, pet care clinics, specialists and independent practices, in managing their day-to-day operations. These software’s feature basic tools such as electronic medical records, staff management, appointment scheduling, schedule coordination and others. This software also reduces paperwork and offers more convenience and insights from historic data to manage the veterinary business.

Global Veterinary Software Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the veterinary software market. The companies operating in the veterinary software market are focusing on developing innovative products with advanced technologies to increase the operational capabilities of entities operating in the veterinary care sector.

Global Veterinary Software Market Segments

The global veterinary software market is segmented:

By Product Type: Veterinary Practice Management Software, Veterinary Imaging Software, Other Product Types

By Type: Integrated Software, Stand-Alone Software

By Practice Type: Exclusive Small Animal Practices, Mixed Animal Practices, Exclusive Large Animal Practices

By Delivery Mode: On-premise, Cloud/Web-based

By End User: Hospitals/Clinics, Reference Laboratories

By Geography: The global veterinary software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Veterinary Software Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides global veterinary software market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the veterinary software global market, veterinary software global market share, veterinary software global market segments and geographies, veterinary software global market players, veterinary software global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The veterinary software global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Veterinary Software Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Animal Intelligence Software, Inc, Carestream Health, Inc, Clientrax, Ezyvet Ltd, Finnish Net Solutions Oy, Firmcloud Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc, Hippo Manager Software Inc, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, OR Technology, Patterson Companies Inc, Timeless Veterinary Systems, Vetter Software, Inc, Via Information System, VetZ Limited, Covetrus, Inc, Vetspire — Fgspire, Inc, MWI Animal Health, Petabyte Technology, and Three Plus Group Oy.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

