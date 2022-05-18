Fiber Reinforced Plastic Vessels Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Fiber Reinforced Plastic Vessels Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Fiber Reinforced Plastic Vessels Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Fiber Reinforced Plastic Vessels Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the fiber reinforced plastic vessels market size is expected to grow from $2.78 billion in 2021 to $3.01 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.29%. The global fibre reinforced plastic vessel market size is expected to reach $4.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.63%. Increasing demand for fibre-reinforced plastic vessels in the automotive industry is driving the growth of the market.

The fiber-reinforced plastic vessels market consists of sales of the fiber-reinforced plastic vessels by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refers to enclosed containers manufactured by fiber-reinforced plastic and designed to hold liquids, vapours and gases. Fiber-reinforced plastic is a composite material made of polymer resins as a matrix and glass or carbon fiber as a reinforcement. The technical advantages of fiber-reinforced plastic include corrosion resistant, ability to withstand hydrostatic forces, and strong tensile strength.

Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Vessels Market Trends

Development of low-weight transportation FRP vessels is the key trend gaining popularity in fibre reinforced plastic vessels market. Carbon fibre reinforced polymers and glass fibre reinforced polymers are some of the FRP used in the development of the low weight transportation materials.

Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Vessels Market Segments

The global fiber reinforced plastic vessels market is segmented:

By Type: Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Aramid Fiber, Other Types

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

By Resin: Polyester, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Other Resins

By Application: Automotive & Transportation, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Industrial, Oil & Gas, Other Applications

By Geography: The global fiber reinforced plastic vessels market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Fiber Reinforced Plastic Vessels Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fiber reinforced plastic vessels global market overviews, fiber reinforced plastic vessels global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global fiber reinforced plastic vessels market, fiber reinforced plastic vessels global market share, fiber reinforced plastic vessels global market segmentation and geographies, fiber reinforced plastic vessels market players, fiber reinforced plastic vessels market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The fiber reinforced plastic vessels market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Fiber Reinforced Plastic Vessels Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Sainath Industrial Corporation, Plas-Tank Industries Inc., JRMS Engineering Works, TROY Dualam Inc., Swami Plastic Industries, Augusta Fiberglass Coating Inc., Worthington Industries, Inc., Avanco Group, Cevotec Gmbh, Denali Incorporated, Enduro Composites Inc., EPP Composites Pvt. Ltd., Faber Industrie Spa, Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co. Ltd., Nproxx, Quantum Fuel Systems LLC., and ZCL Composites, Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

