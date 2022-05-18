PCR Test Requirement for Entry into Morocco Cancelled (Statement)

MOROCCO, May 18 - The Moroccan government has decided to cancel the PCR test requirement for entry into the Moroccan territory, announced Tuesday a statement by the Head of Government's department.

This decision will come into force as soon as the statement is published, the same source said.

It was taken on the basis of legal provisions relating to the management of the state of health emergency and taking into account the improvement of the epidemiological situation in our country, said the statement.

MAP 17 mai 2022