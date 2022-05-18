Submit Release
News Search

There were 893 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,664 in the last 365 days.

PCR Test Requirement for Entry into Morocco Cancelled (Statement)

PCR Test Requirement for Entry into Morocco Cancelled (Statement)

MOROCCO, May 18 - The Moroccan government has decided to cancel the PCR test requirement for entry into the Moroccan territory, announced Tuesday a statement by the Head of Government's department.

This decision will come into force as soon as the statement is published, the same source said.

It was taken on the basis of legal provisions relating to the management of the state of health emergency and taking into account the improvement of the epidemiological situation in our country, said the statement.

MAP 17 mai 2022

You just read:

PCR Test Requirement for Entry into Morocco Cancelled (Statement)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.