Morocco Records 135 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, May 18 - Morocco recorded 135 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Tuesday, adding that 72 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,819,201 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,299,298, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,341,233 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,165,984 while recoveries increased to 1,149,167, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.6%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (50), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (33), Marrakech-Safi (25), Souss-Massa (12), the Oriental (05), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (03), Fez-Meknes (03), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (02) and Draa-tafilalet (02).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they stood at 16,074 (fatality rate of 1.4%) with two new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases has reached 743, while four severe cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 22.

MAP 17 mai 2022