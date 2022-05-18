Hajj 1443: Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in Permanent Contact with Saudi Authorities on Proposed Packages and Their Tariffs (Minister)

MOROCCO, May 18 - Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs is in permanent and daily contact with the competent authorities in Saudi Arabia about the packages of basic and additional services planned for the Hajj 1443 H season, as well as their tariffs, Minister Ahmed Taoufiq said Tuesday.

Responding to a central question on "the preparations for this year's pilgrimage", during the weekly session of oral questions at the House of Advisors, Taoufiq said that the Hajj fees and the collection period will be announced as soon as these services and their rates are determined, in accordance with the recommendation of the Royal Commission in charge of pilgrimage.

A commission under the Ministry visited Saudi Arabia, where it held meetings with Saudi parties involved in the organization of the pilgrimage operation, in order to discuss the novelties of the season, recalled the Minister, indicating that the said commission managed to reach agreements in principle to provide accommodation and food to pilgrims in Mecca and Medina.

However, the Commission could not inquire about the rates of basic and additional services, knowing that they have not yet been approved by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj, noted Taoufiq.

He recalled that the Commission held its second meeting on May 10 to review all the measures taken since the first meeting, the arrangements made by the Saudi authorities in charge of Hajj for this year, as well as the updates they have introduced, including the requirement for pilgrims to be under 65 years of age and have received two doses of vaccine against Covid.

Regarding other arrangements undertaken by the Ministry, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, to decide the lists of citizens selected for the 2019 draw under the conditions mentioned above, the Minister noted that these arrangements included coordination with the Ministry of Interior and the Delegations of Islamic Affairs to decide the lists of persons accompanying pilgrims over 65 years (spouses, parents and children).

These people will be able to choose to perform the Hajj this season or postpone it for the next season to accompany their relatives, said Taoufiq.

The Minister also added that the regional delegations of Islamic Affairs have been called to establish intensive supervision programs for the benefit of candidates for the pilgrimage and to update the awareness campaigns according to the novelties of this season.

Due to the lack of time, the Royal Commission for Pilgrimage recommended that the Ministry make public the Hajj fees as soon as it receives the rates of basic and additional services from the Saudi authorities and determine the period of collection in five days, which will begin one week after the announcement of the fees, he added, specifying that May 31, 2022 is the deadline for those who wish to withdraw to claim the refund of the Hajj fees.

The Ministry will coordinate with the relevant authorities, including the Ministries of Interior and Health, Royal Air Maroc and the Saudi Airline to expedite the necessary measures for the success of the Hajj season, the Minister added.

MAP 18 mai 2022