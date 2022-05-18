JHQ Editor-in-Chief Promoted to Dean of UAB School of Nursing

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Journal for Healthcare Quality (JHQ) Editor-in-Chief Maria R. Shirey, PhD, MBA, MS, RN, NEA-BC, ANEF, FACHE, FAAN, has been appointed dean of the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) School of Nursing. An internationally recognized expert in nursing leadership and management, Dr. Shirey previously held the position of associate dean at UAB’s School of Nursing, in addition to serving as an associate professor.

“We are thrilled to learn that Dr. Shirey is – once again – being recognized for her expertise in the healthcare industry,” said National Association for Healthcare Quality (NAHQ) Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Mercado, CAE, CPHQ. “Her success with the JHQ has provided a balance between researchers and practitioners that reflects the value of the NAHQ membership. I am certain that, as dean at UAB, Dr. Shirey will continue to play a leadership role in the ongoing development of healthcare quality leadership, research and practice, just as she does in her role with the JHQ.”

The JHQ is NAHQ’s official publication and professional forum for the continuous advancement of quality healthcare practice, providing scholarly articles targeted to healthcare leaders in all settings. Dr. Shirey has served as editor-in-chief since 2016. Her leadership ensures content is up to the publication’s standards as she publishes scientific research that supports our growing profession. Since Dr. Shirey was named editor, she has listened to readers and the research and practice communities to build on the JHQ’s history of contributing to important advances in the field. Most recently, the JHQ published research that analyzes anonymous survey data collected from members of the NAHQ professional community about the ways in which performance and process improvement methods were utilized to combat the COVID-19 crisis, and the supportive conditions that empowered healthcare quality professionals to facilitate positive change. That article can be accessed at The Journal for Healthcare Quality.

About NAHQ

NAHQ is the only organization dedicated to healthcare quality professionals, defining the standard of excellence for the profession, and equipping professionals and organizations across the continuum of healthcare to meet these standards. NAHQ believes that to reduce variability in healthcare delivery, we must first reduce variability in healthcare quality competencies, so we focus our efforts on healthcare quality competencies and workforce development. NAHQ published the first and only Healthcare Quality Competency Framework and validated it twice in the market. We offer the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ), extensive educational programming, networking opportunities and career resources to help healthcare quality professionals enhance their competencies and their value. Learn more at NAHQ.org.