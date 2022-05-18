3D Printed Medical Devices Market Is Anticipated to Grow at A Robust CAGR Of 16.1% Between 2022 And 2028 - FMI
Market Insights on 3D Printed Medical Devices covering sales outlook, demand forecast & up-to-date key trendsNEWARK, NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 3D Printed Medical Devices Market is set to experience a significant growth rate of 16.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2028, with an estimated market value of around US$ 752.5 Mn in 2022. As per Future Market Insights’ projections, plastic materials hold a substantial share of over 69.0% in 2021 within the global market.
Currently heading towards a market value of over US$ 440 Mn, the global 3D Printed Medical Devices Market is projected for stupendous growth at 16.1% CAGR during 2022- 2028. North America will remain the leading market for 3D Printed Medical Device sales, whereas the market attractiveness of Asia Pacific has been rising notably.
The market growth is primarily assisted by advancements in 3D printing technology, surging government spending in healthcare sector, increasing usage of 3D printed medical devices for medical procedures, and relative simplification of the manufacturing process of 3D printed medical devices. Introduction of Computer-aided Design (CAD) for 3D printing can create trail ready devices, thereby reducing manufacturing time, time to market as well as operational cost.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1501
Key Takeaways - 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Study
• Although metals and alloys are most preferably used for 3D printed medical devices, biomaterial inks are expected to gain traction during the forecast period owing to their highly biocompatible and versatile physical properties.
• PolyJet - InkJet 3D printing technology currently holds maximum share of 3D printed medical devices market. However, consistent development and adoption of innovative technologies may reduce the 3D printed medical devices market share of this technology during the forecast period.
• Use of 3D printing technology in orthopedic implants is shaping the future of 3D printed medical devices market. It currently accounts for nearly half of the market value.
• The consistently expanding patient pool and growing preference for personalized implants in joint replacement surgeries will remain key boosters to growth of 3D printed medical devices demand in orthopedics.
Who Is Winning?
Until late 2016, the key focus of most leading players in the 3D printed medical devices market was geographic expansion through acquisition and merger. In May 2016, Johnson & Johnson announced collaboration with a subsidiary of HP Inc. for manufacturing personalized healthcare solutions at reduced costs through 3D printing techniques. J&J collaborated with Organovo to carry out feasibility study on bio printed human tissue for testing new medications to work with Carbon 3D, famous for ultra-fast Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP) technology for production of custom surgical devices.
Ask Our Analyst More about Report @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1501
The focuses is now gradually shifting towards expansion through strategic partnerships to improve their distribution network. For instance, in 2017, Envision partnered with ScanSource, Inc. to deliver 3D printing solutions to resellers in the Americas. Similarly, in 2018, 3D Systems and Stryker announced distribution partnership for VSP (Virtual Surgical Planning) and anatomical models for carniomaxillofacial specialty.
Learn More about Report Inclusions
Future market insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on 3D printed medical devices market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment from 2014 – 2021 and projections from 2022 - 2029 based on application (orthopedic implants, dental implants, carnio-maxillofacial Implant), material type (metals and alloys, biomaterial inks and plastics) technology (stereolithography (SLA) – liquid-based 3D printing, selective layer sintering (SLS) – powder-based 3d printing, digital light processing(DLP), fused deposition modelling (FDM)-plastic filament extrusion-based, polyjet - inkjet 3D printing, electronic beam melting (EBM) ) end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers) in seven key regions.
Order a Complete Research Report @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1501
About FMI:
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.
Contact Us:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/3d-Printed-medical-devices-market
Ankush Nikam
FMI
+91 9096684197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn