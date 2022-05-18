Air Ambulance Service Market to Worth USD 10.30 Billion by 2029 | Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Fuel Market Growth

Companies Covered in Air Ambulance Service Market are Methods Corporation (U.S.), Global Medical Response Inc. (U.S.), Acadian Companies (U.S.), PHI Inc. (U.S.), REVA Inc. (U.S.), Express Aviation Services (U.S.), European Air Ambulance (U.K.), Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance (Sweden), Air Charter Services Pvt. Ltd. (U.K.), Gulf Helicopters (Qatar) and Other key players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global air ambulance service market size is anticipated to hit USD 10.30 billion by 2029 and exhibit a CAGR of 8.56% during the forecast period. The rising cases of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and others are expected to fuel the market growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled, “Air Ambulance Service Market, 2022-2029”. The market size stood at USD 4.89 billion in 2021 and USD 5.79 billion in 2022.

Furthermore, the adoption of modern technologies and implementation of swift technological developments in such services are estimated to stimulate market growth in the forthcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact-

Air Ambulance Services Witnessed a Speedy Recovery from COVID-19 Impact by Mid 2020

The coronavirus pandemic dramatically impacted several markets and industries. However, the services demand rose during the pandemic. Several health insurance and assistance firms, independent end-users, and helicopter emergency medical services from hospitals created a vast demand for air ambulance services and helped the market flourish. The optimization in response time by establishing more operation bases is likely to foster the growth for the market in the coming years.

List of Key Market Players

Air Methods Corporation (U.S.)

Global Medical Response Inc. (U.S.)

Acadian Companies (U.S.)

PHI Inc. (U.S.)

REVA Inc. (U.S.)

Express Aviation Services (U.S.)

European Air Ambulance (U.K.)

Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance (Sweden)

Air Charter Services Pvt. Ltd. (U.K.)

Gulf Helicopters (Qatar)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 4.89 Billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 10.30 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 8.56% 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2029 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By Geography Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Methods Corporation (U.S.), Global Medical Response Inc. (U.S.), Acadian Companies (U.S.), PHI Inc. (U.S.), REVA Inc. (U.S.), Express Aviation Services (U.S.), European Air Ambulance (U.K.), Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance (Sweden), Air Charter Services Pvt. Ltd. (U.K.), Gulf Helicopters (Qatar) and Other key players Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Segments-

On the basis of service operator, the market is trifurcated into government, independent, and hospital-based. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into neonatal and pediatric transport, infectious disease service, overweight patient transport, organ transplant logistics, rescue helicopter service, inter-facility, and others. On the basis of aircraft type, the market is bifurcated into rotary-wing and fixed-wing. Geographically, the market is classified into Europe, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage-

It analyses the individual segments such as service operator, application, aircraft type, and regions.

It showcases the latest industry developments.

It includes a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the market.

It offers SWOT Analysis of key players in the market.

It highlights various strategies adopted by major market players to witness growth.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Fuel Market Growth

The increasing cases of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and others are expected to be a key factor boosting the global market. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases fuels the services demand, prominently in cases of strokes. Moreover, the global pandemic has provided a significant demand for such services and boosted the market growth.

The increasing technological developments in air ambulance services and the improvements in air ambulance communication technologies are expected to bolster the market growth.

Additionally, the growing demand for safety measures and real-time data fuels the demand for real-time data tracking software. Real-time data can help pilots take appropriate decisions when required during the flight. Moreover, the incorporation of advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence, to provide simplified operational activities is expected to complement the market growth.

However, the high prices of air medical services may restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights-

North America to hold the Lion’s Share

North America is predicted to attain the largest air ambulance service market share. The large helicopter fleets present in the U.S. and the vast numbers of helicopter pilots in the region are expected to fuel the region’s market growth. Moreover, the key players present in the region, such as Acadian Companies, PHI Air Medical, Air Methods, and others, stimulate the market growth.

Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit tremendous growth during the forecast period. The improving economic situations across India and China and the expanding aviation industry are predicted to favor the air ambulance service market growth.

Europe is predicted to witness substantial growth due to rising modern technology-based aircraft and leasing facilities.

The rest of the world is projected to exhibit considerable growth due to expanding healthcare sector and improving economic conditions of the region.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis



Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Air Ambulance Services Market Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Global Air Ambulance Services Market Steps taken by Industry/ Companies/ Governments to overcome the impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 pandemic Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak



Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Form Partnerships to Garner Growth

The major market players invest heavily to deliver advanced air ambulance services. They emphasize strategic mergers, contracts, partnerships, and others to improve their market penetration. For instance, Air Methods signed the largest Hcare Maintenance support contract with OEM in February 2021.

Key Industry Development-

February 2021: Reva and GainJet Ireland formed a partnership to set up a European hub at Shannon Airport. They also aim to provide employment for nine staff and a mix of aircrew and medical personnel.

