Electric Truck Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 49% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Electric Truck Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Electric Truck Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the electric truck market size is expected to grow from $1.26 billion in 2021 to $1.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.06%. As per TBRC’s electric truck market outlook the market is expected to reach $8.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 48.78%. Government incentives and schemes are expected to drive the global electric truck market growth.

The electric truck market consists of sales of the electric truck by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refers to a large motorized vehicle with an open bed designed to transport goods and whose primary propulsion technology is battery-electric or powered by rechargeable batteries alone or hydrogen fuel cell electric or hybrid electric that are powered by batteries and an internal combustion engine.

Global Electric Truck Market Trends

The development of self-driving electric trucks is the key trend gaining popularity in the electric trucks sector. The companies operating in the electric trucks sector are partnering with related technology-based companies to boost their development activities in innovative self-driving truck models.

Global Electric Truck Market Segments

The global electric truck market is segmented:

By Vehicle Type: Light-Duty Electric Truck, Medium-Duty Electric Truck, Heavy-Duty Electric Truck

By Propulsion: Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

By Range: Upto 150 Miles, 151-300 Miles, Above 300 Miles

By End User: Last Mile Delivery, Long Haul Transportation, Refuse Services, Field Services, Distribution services

By Geography: The global electric truck market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Electric Truck Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides electric truck global market overviews, electric truck industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global electric truck global market, electric truck global market share, electric truck global market segments and geographies, electric truck global market players, electric truck market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The electric truck market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Electric Truck Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AB Volvo, BYD Compay Ltd., Daimler AG, Dongfeng Motor Company, Paccar Inc., Tata Motors, Tesla Inc., Hino Motors Ltd., Volvo Group, Tevva Motors Limited, Volta Trucks, StreetScooter, Workhorse Group Incorporated, and Renault SA.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

