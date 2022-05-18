Global Vegetable Seeds Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Vegetable Seeds Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Vegetable Seeds Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Vegetable Seeds Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the vegetable market size is expected to reach $14.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.3%. The increasing demand for organic food products will contribute to the growth of the vegetable seeds market going forward.

The vegetable seeds market consists of sales of vegetable seeds by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used by farmers for the cultivation of various types of vegetables such as root, stem, and leafy vegetables. Vegetables can be cultivated either conventionally or organically. Most vegetables are seeded in the fields, however, they are occasionally germinated in a nursery or greenhouse and then transplanted as seedlings to the field.

Global Vegetable Seeds Market Trends

Organic vegetable seeds have emerged as one of the key vegetable seeds market trends. According to the global vegetable seeds market analysis, the manufacturers are introducing organic vegetable seeds in their product offerings to meet the growing demand for organic food. For instance, in October 2021, Bayer AG, a German-based pharmaceutical and life sciences company, announced that under the new vegetable Bayer label, it would expand its vegetable seed offerings to include organically produced seeds. The launch will focus on certified organic production of three important greenhouse and glasshouse commodities of tomato, sweet pepper, and cucumber. The new products will be available in early 2022, with a focus on the high-growth organic markets of Canada, the United States, Mexico, Spain, and Italy, with future expansion contingent on market demand.

Global Vegetable Seeds Market Segments

The Global Vegetable Seeds Market Is Segmented:

By Type: Open-Pollinated, Hybrids

By Crop Type: Solanaceae, Roots And Bulb, Cucurbit, Brassica, Leafy, Other Crop Types

By Traits: Genetically Modified, Conventional

By Form: Inorganic, Organic

By Geography: The global vegetable seeds market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Vegetable Seeds Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides vegetable seeds market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the vegetable seeds global market, vegetable seeds market share, vegetable seeds market segments and geographies, vegetable seeds market players, vegetable seeds global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The vegetable seeds global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Vegetable Seeds Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Badische Anilin & Soda-Fabric AG, Bayer CropScience Ltd, Syngenta AG, Groupe Limagrain, Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V, Sakata Seed Corporation, Takii & Co., Ltd, Enza Zaden , East-West Seed Company Ltd, JK Agri Genetics Limited, Kaveri Seeds, Mahyco Private Limited, Nuziveedu Seeds Limited, VNR Seeds, Bejo Zaden B.V., vilmorin & cie, Bajo Foods Private Limited, East-West Seed Company Ltd, F.W. Sawatzky Ltd, United Phosphorous, Longping Hitech, Enza Zaden, FMC Corporation, Vikima Seeds, UPL Limited (Advanta Seeds International), Bejo Zaden BV, and Namdhari Seeds.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

