Fireart Studio Next Case: UI/UX Design for Duds Mobile App Released

An award-winning UX/UI design and product development company releases its next case for Duds, a mobile application created to identify any outfit.

With the help of artificial intelligence, you could identify an object both by an uploaded photo and in real-time through the camera.”
— the Fireart Team
WARSAW, POLAND, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fireart Studio, the best renowned as an award-winning UX/UI design and product development company, releases its next case for Duds, a mobile application created to identify any outfit.

A Shazam for clothes, Duds is an application that allows easy discovery to quickly find your favorite items in stores, making it a great virtual shop assistant. The application will find similar clothes that you may immediately buy by clicking on the link to the online store where it is sold. The application finds similar items all across the online stores as quickly as possible, allowing the users to choose the best option.

This time, among the challenges for the team, were gatekeeping issues, a long search reduction, applying AI for scanning, and others. Wireframes were developed to show the design on a structural level and the surveys at the start of the user path – to adjust the algorithms for the perfect match.

“With the help of artificial intelligence, you could identify an object both by an uploaded photo and in real-time through the camera.” – admitted the Team.

Besides, it was essential to find an optimal solution for the third generation consumers who do not always know what they want but know exactly how to get it. So, the Fireart designers needed to create a convenient search service with quick access to function accordingly.

As a result, the application with a convenient sign-up, intelligent search & scan option, an infinite selection through widgets, and preference analysis selections was brought to life.

Previously, the team successfully released their Sweet Analytics redesign case.

About Fireart Studio:

Fireart Studio remains an experienced UX/UI design establishment with a solid reputation both in Poland and overseas. The team regularly showcases their supreme achievements in software design services, dealing with then product design and development for over a decade. They help create beautiful and highly functional designs for small businesses, enterprise clients, and individuals to strive in business.

With more than 80 skilled professionals on board and years of business expertise, Fireart Studio has already proudly assisted both the most ambitious startups & global-scale companies like Google, Atlassian, Huawei, Swisscom, Swiss Fin Lab, business newborns, and so much more. Feel free to get in touch any time you need expert design solutions.

