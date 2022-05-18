Strategies For Global Magnet Wire Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Magnet Wire Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Magnet Wire Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Magnet Wire Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the global magnet wire market share is expected to reach $35.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%. TBRC’s magnet wire market research shows that the increase in the demand for electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

Want to learn more on the magnet wire market growth? Request for a Sample now.

The magnet wire market consists of sales of magnet wires by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to copper or aluminum wire coated with a very thin layer of insulation. These are basically used in the construction of transformers, inductors, motors, speakers, hard disk head actuators, potentiometers, electromagnets, and other applications which require tight coils of wire. Magnet wire has good electrical characteristics such as dielectric strength and insulation resistance, as well as resistance to heat, water, and moisture.

Global Magnet Wire Market Trends

The number of firms adopting strategic agreements or acquiring other companies to expand the market or develop new products has increased, shaping the magnet wire market outlook. For instance, in November 2021, Elcowire, a Sweden-based magnet wires manufacturer, acquired the wire and rod business from KME Group, a Germany-based company that manufactures aluminum conductors, rectangular wires, and profiles for electrical purposes, for $670 million. Elcowire's acquisition of KME's Rod and Wire business will enhance the company by giving it access to a broader customer base and product portfolio, as well as expanding its geographic reach. Also, in February 2019, Rea Magnet Wire Company, a US-based magnet wire, and nonferrous metals manufacturer, collaborated with Xignux, a Mexican company that manufactures copper and aluminum cable through its subsidiary Magnekom. Following the merger, both companies' assets, as well as operational and supply chain synergies, including an enamel manufacturing factory, will be combined.

Global Magnet Wire Market Segments

The global magnet wire market is segmented:

By Type: Copper, Aluminum

By Shape: Round, Rectangle, Square

By Application: Motor, Home Appliance, Transformer, Other Applications

By End-User: Electrical And Electronics, Industrial, Transportation, Other End Users

By Geography: The global magnet wire market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global magnet wire market report here

Magnet Wire Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides global magnet wire market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global magnet wire market, global magnet wire market share, global magnet wire market segments and geographies, global magnet wire market players, global magnet wire market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global magnet wire market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Magnet Wire Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Elektrisola, Essex Furukawa Magnet Wire LLC, Fujikura Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Gold Cup Electric Electromagnetic Wire Co. Ltd., Hitachi, Hongyuan Group Co. Ltd., Roshow Technology, Jingda, Condumex, Aislantes, Alconex, LS Cable & System Ltd, Magnekon, and REA Magnet Wire.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Instrument Transformers Global Market Report 2022– By Type (Current Transformers, Potential Transformers, Combined Instrument Transformers), By Enclosure Type (Indoor, Outdoor), By Voltage (Distribution Voltage, Sub-Transmission Voltage, High Voltage Transmission, Extra High Voltage transmission, Ultra-High Voltage Transmission), By Application (Relaying, Switchgear Assemblies, Metering And Protection), By End-User (Power Utilities, Power Generation, Industries and OEMs) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/instrument-transformers-global-market-report

Transformers Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Low Rated Transformer, High Rated Transformer), By Transformer Type (Power Transformer, Distribution Transformer), By Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase), By Application (Residential And Commercial, Utility, Industrial) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/transformers-global-market-report

Electric Motors Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Alternate Current (AC) Motor, Direct Current (AC) Motor, Hermetic Motor), By Output Power (Integral Horsepower (IHP), Fractional Horsepower (FHP)), By Voltage Range (9v & Below, 10-20 v, 21-60 v, 60 v And Above), By Application (Industrial Machinery, Motor Vehicle, HVAC Equipment, Aerospace & Transportation, Household Appliances, Other Commercial Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-motors-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Found this article helpful? Share it on:



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business