CalmWay Develops Combo Oils for Improved Sleep and Energy

The new combo extract oils contain highly effective cannabinoids that relieve stress and help with sleeping issues

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CalmWay – the California-based online store providing a variety of premium hemp-based products for people and pets – is excited to announce the launch of two new extract oils combining CBD with CBG and CBN, perfectly balanced to improve focus, sleep, and energy.

In 2016 interest in CBD products exploded, resulting in a fast-growing market that is expected to reach almost $50 billion by 2028, according to Vantage Market Research. New users often struggle with the host of choices available, especially as some of the products on the market result in little more than a placebo effect. The FDA even had to cite several companies for misreporting the amount of CBD in their products by up to 100 times. However, thankfully for consumers, these companies do not represent the entire hemp market. CalmWay offers complete transparency regarding third party lab testing of their products, allowing customers to understand the profile and potency of each product.

The team at CalmWay have recently launched two new CBD extract oils: one combined with CBG and one with CBN. Here is an explanation of the two oils and how they differ:

• CBN / CBD combo extract oil – studies have shown that CBN combined with other cannabinoids, like CBD, can have a sedative effect. This combination can be beneficial for someone who has sleeping issues. The new CBN Oil from CalmWay contains 500 mg of CBN and 500 mg of CBD, totalling 1,000 mg of highly effective cannabinoids for nighttime relaxation.

• CBG / CBD combo extract oil – CBG has been shown to help improve energy levels and relieve stress without any intoxicating effects. Not only does this make it an excellent choice for those who want to improve their focus, but CBG has also been found to target very specific physiological systems, and the results are promising. CalmWay’s extract oil contains 500 mg of CBG combined with 500 mg of CBD for daytime relaxation.

ABOUT CALMWAY

"Our mission is simple. To provide the highest quality CBD products available, at an affordable price." explain Brenda and Gil Pessa, founders of CalmWay. The couple started their family-owned business in 2016 and it quickly became a popular and reliable retailer for CBD users thanks to their commitment to transparency, quality, and an approach rooted in evidence. As well as the combo extract oils, the online store offers broad and full spectrum CBD tinctures, lotions, and gummies.

