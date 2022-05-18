Telepresence Robot Market Size, Trends And Forecast | Mantaro Networks Inc., AMY Robotics, Double Robotics

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing application of telepresence robots in the healthcare industry for remote consultations is a significant factor driving global market growth

Market Size – USD 218.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.3%, Market Trends – Growing use of telepresence robots in educational institutes” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global telepresence robot market size is expected to reach USD 684.4 Million at a steady CAGR of 15.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the telepresence robot market can be attributed to increasing application of telepresence robots in the healthcare industry for remote applications, including consultations with doctors, healthcare professionals, and patients.

Telepresence robots are widely used in hospitals for patient bedside care and data monitoring, rehabilitation, carrying medical supplies to operating theaters, room disinfection, and lab automation assistance. In patient bedside care and data monitoring application, telepresence robots alert healthcare professionals instantly to any significant changes in patients’ condition. In addition, telepresence robots find extensive application in telemedicine such as in facilitating remote conferencing and consultation with a medical specialist, especially in rural healthcare settings.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/590

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Telepresence Robot market.

Some major companies in the market report include Mantaro Networks Inc., AMY Robotics, Double Robotics, VGo Communications Inc., SuperDroid Robots, Inbot Technology Ltd., Qihan Technology Co. Ltd., Ava Robotics Inc., InTouch Technologies Inc., and Wicron.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/590

The report further divides the Telepresence Robot market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Telepresence Robot market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global telepresence robot market on the basis of component, product type, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Display

Camera

Speaker

Control System & Sensors

Power Source

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Mobile

Stationary

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Healthcare

Education

Homecare

Enterprise

Others

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/telepresence-robot-market

Key Highlights in the Report

In January 2019, OhmniLabs announced introduction of Ohmni Supercam Telepresence Robot with a very high-resolution camera that would enable users to view whiteboard contents and printed documents more clearly.s

Mobile telepresence robots can be steered remotely and from distant locations. Mobile telepresence robots were primarily deployed to promote social interaction between individuals and are garnering rapid traction in application areas including health care environments, office environments, and for geriatric care. Also, mobile telepresence robots are witnessing increasing demand attributed to rapid technological advancements in the field of mobile robotics.

For geriatrics care, mobile telepresence robots offer many advantages by enabling elders to operate the robot remotely and interact with it. A telepresence robot can be adjusted for various uses for elderly users, including those with mobility issues.

Global Telepresence Robot Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Telepresence Robot market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/590

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

medical tricorder market

https://www.google.al/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-tricorder-market

radiation hardened electronics market

https://www.google.al/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/radiation-hardened-electronics-market

e skin market

https://www.google.al/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/e-skin-market

brain computer interface market

https://www.google.al/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/brain-computer-interface-market

mobile app development platforms market

https://www.google.al/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-app-development-platforms-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-telepresence-robot-market

Telepresence Robot Market