Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Size, Demand, Volume, Growth ratio, Industry Challenges and Future Forecasts to 2028

The increasing demand for cosmetics across the Asia Pacific region, among the aging population, & the advent of the modern lifestyle are propelling the market

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market is forecast to reach USD 212.8 Million by 2028. Cosmetic antioxidants are specialty ingredients that protect skin cells from getting damaged, and it also slows down the aging process.

The rate of air pollution is rising due to industrialization and urbanization all around the world. Air Pollution causes early skin aging, dryness, wrinkles, acne, pigmentation, cellular damage, and hair fall. The rise in health issues caused by air pollution has encouraged both the young and elderly populations to use antioxidant cosmetics. The antioxidant cosmetics protect the skin from UV rays and other harmful air pollutants. The price of natural antioxidants is very high, which is acting as a restraint on the market for cosmetic antioxidants.

The above-mentioned factors collectively generate possibilities for market growth, while factors such as the adverse effects of synthetic cosmetic antioxidants pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite influence on the market during the forecast period. Consistent developments in the cosmetic antioxidants market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of cosmetic antioxidants.

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share for the cosmetic antioxidants market in 2018 because the young population is becoming aware of personal wellness and hygiene. The population of this region is inclined toward cosmetics for protection from air pollutants and UV rays. It is observed that several online e-commerce sites are selling cosmetic antioxidants from this region which is propelling the market growth of cosmetic antioxidants.

Market Dynamics:

The materials and chemicals industry is rapidly gaining traction over the forecast period and is expected to expand significantly in the coming years. Technological advancements and rising innovation are key factors boosting global market growth. The global Cosmetic Antioxidants markets are projected to register robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period between 2022 and 2028. Increasing awareness about green energy and eco-friendly biodegradable products and the environmental impact due to carbon emissions are a few key factors supporting market growth. High demand for various chemicals and raw materials in various industrial sectors such as food and technology, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, manufacturing, paint and coating, paper, and plastic among others. In addition, increasing research and development activities, growing demand for products like perfumes, soaps, and detergents for daily usage along with rising disposable income across the globe are further boosting the market growth.

Key participants BASF FE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Frutarom Ltd, Kemin Industries Inc., E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Nutreco N.V., Eatman Chemical Company, Camlin Fine Science Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Nutreco N.V. among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Skincare held the largest market share of 31.7% in the year 2018. The skincare segment is propelling because people all around the world are facing skin care problems due to rising air pollution. Sun cream is a very famous skincare antioxidant cosmetic available in the market to protect the skin from UV rays. This product is having a huge market growth globally since it is used by every age group.

Natural antioxidants held the largest market share of 56.7% in the year 2018. The market for Natural antioxidants is growing since it is made up of natural products like vitamins, oils, and minerals. There is a sudden demand for herbal products since it does not have any side effects.

Hair conditioner is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. This segment is propelling in the market because hair conditioning products help to protect hair from damage caused by pollution. It helps to maintain the hair quality and prevent hair fall. Countries like Japan, India, and China are the highest manufacturers of hair conditioning products.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. This region is highly populated along with the growing economy, and urbanization of the population, who are becoming more aware of skincare products which are driving the market for antioxidants in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the global market on the basis of source type, function type, type, application, and region:

Source Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Natural Antioxidants

Synthetic Antioxidants

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Vitamin C

Vitamin E

Vitamin A

Polyphenol

Enzymes

Synthetics

Others

Function Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Anti-Inflammatory

Hair Conditioning

Anti-aging

Hair Cleansing

Moisturizing

UV protection

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Skin Care

Makeup

Hair Care

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 – 2028

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand among ageing population

4.2.2.2. Rising awareness of skin diseases

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of natural antioxidants

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

Continued...

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

