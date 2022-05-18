ALM Cars Predicts Used Car Values Could Depreciate at End of Spring 2022

The company has a long history of making accurate predictions about the used car market.

ATHENS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, ALM Cars is predicting that used car values will most likely depreciate at the end of spring 2022. ALM Automotive Group , also known as ALM Cars, is an independent used car dealership that boasts its fifteenth year of success in Georgia, Missouri, and South Carolina.“While it’s no secret that used car prices have skyrocketed over the past couple of years, and even at the beginning of the year, this won’t always be the case,” says Chief Marketing Officer of ALM Cars, Daniel Salazar. “In fact, we are forecasting that these high prices will return to a pattern that is more normal as we see traditional depreciations resume.”Being experts in the used car industry, ALM Cars points out that values will also decline due to the improvement of low vehicle supply across the country. According to the company, 2021 saw many supply chain issues and production disruptions that slowed the manufacturing of new vehicles, meaning that people were often forced to buy used.“I wouldn’t expect prices to suddenly plummet, however, and it’s doubtful that they will fall back to 2019 levels,” adds Salazar, “but it’s certain that used-vehicle prices will start to become more normal again, and we should start to see a gradual decline in the near future. In the meantime, we have a huge selection of incredible deals at ALM, so if you’re in the market, please drop by to take a look!”For more information about ALM Cars, or to speak to them about options to purchase a used car, visit the website at www.almcars.com About the CompanyFounded in 2006, ALM Automotive Group is an independent used car dealership located in Atlanta, Georgia. Having started as just one dealership, the company quickly expanded and now has nine locations in Georgia, St. Louis, and South Carolina. Specializing in great deals on quality pre-owned vehicles, ALM offers over 4,500 vehicles in their inventory, nationwide shipping, and a 5-day exchange policy.