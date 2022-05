May Meeting of National Tax Attorney Association Welcomes 14 New Members

The American College of Tax Counsel elected 14 new Fellows to membership at the May meeting of the College’s Board of Regents

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American College of Tax Counsel extends a warm welcome to the 14 new Fellows elected to the organization by the College’s Board of Regents at its May 13, 2022, meeting. The new Fellows elected to the College are:Steven Anderson, Anderson & Jahde, P.C., Denver, COJenny A. Austin, Mayer Brown LLP, Chicago, ILMegan E. Bell, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, New York, NYJeremiah Coder, Revenue Jersey, Arlington, VAChristopher A. Karachale, Hanson Bridgett LLP, San Francisco, CAMichelle Abroms Levin, Dentons Sirote P.C., Huntsville, ALKelley C. Miller, Reed Smith LLP, Washington, DCGlenn Newman, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, New York, NYCaroline H. Ngo, McDermott Will & Emery LLP, Washington, DCRichard M. Nugent, Jones Day, Washington, DCGregory Rhodes, Dentons Sirote P.C., Birmingham, ALChristine Speidel, Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law, Villanova, PAJulie Treppa, Farella, Braun & Martel LLP, San Francisco, CADavis G. Yee, Office of Chief Counsel, Internal Revenue Service, San Francisco, CATo become a Fellow of the College, individuals must be nominated by a current Fellow and then evaluated by a committee of the College’s Board of Regents. Criteria for membership in the College include being licensed as an attorney in the United States for at least 15 years, with a career that is principally devoted to tax law and tax-related matters. Prospective Fellows must be currently engaged in (or retired or semi-retired from) full-time legal work, whether in private law practice, in a corporate legal or tax department, in a governmental legal position, in a trade association, in a law school teaching position, or a combination thereof. For all prospective Fellows, demonstration of a high standard of excellence and ethical conduct in the practice of tax law is required. This commitment can be shown in a number of ways, including through active involvement in the taxation committees or sections of national, regional, state or local bar associations, as well as through significant legal writing, teaching in the field, and holding responsible national or regional office involving tax administration.About the American College of Tax CounselThe American College of Tax Counsel is a professional association of tax attorneys in private law firms and in-house legal departments, on the bench, in federal or state government, or in academia. The College serves important roles regarding the nation’s tax laws by communicating with Congress, the Treasury Department and the IRS on federal tax issues and through the filing of “friend of the court” briefs in selected tax cases. A Board of 19 Regents serves as the governing body of the College, with one regent drawn from each of the 13 federal judicial circuits, plus two at-large positions. The Board is rounded out by the four members of the Executive Committee – President, Vice President, Secretary-Treasurer and Last Retiring President. The College can be found online at http://www.actconline.org